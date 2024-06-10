MKP has threatened legal action if Parliament's first sitting convenes, demanding an immediate halt in a formal letter to the Secretary of Parliament and Chief Justice

The MKP insists their grievances with the IEC's handling of election results be resolved first

Despite this, the National Assembly plans to proceed with its inaugural session as scheduled

uMkhonto we Sizwe (MKP) has threatened legal action if Parliament's first sitting convenes.

In a formal letter of demand to the Secretary of Parliament, Xolile George, and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the party called for an immediate halt to convening the first sitting of Parliament.

Stopping the swearing-in process

This demand follows the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) officially handing over the lists of elected members of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures to Chief Justice Zondo, who subsequently passed them on to Secretary George.

See the post on X below:

This process is a critical step in preparing for the swearing-in of the new members, which is slated to occur soon.

The party’s Jacob Zuma previously warned the IEC against declaring the election results.

Dissatisfaction with results and election process

The MK Party, however, has expressed significant dissatisfaction with the IEC's handling of the election results, arguing that their grievances must be addressed before Parliament convenes.

The party showcased its significant influence in the KwaZulu-Natal region.

Although not detailed in the letter, these grievances are believed to involve allegations of procedural irregularities and other disputes regarding the election outcome.

South Africans have mixed emotions regarding the MKP's stance

While many MKP supporters are happy with the legal route, some netizens have noted that this feels like the party is holding everyone at ransom.

Mikzo's Kuwa celebrated the MKP's decision:

"It's going to be tough in parliament now; gone are the time's EFF members were abused and beaten up by those parliamentary thugs masquerading as security forces; here they have met their match, die pobbe gaan dans!!!"

SG Diniso, however, was not impressed:

"So they want to hold the country at ransom now ?? This is what happens when you vote with emotions "

Lelo Gwetyana was also not impressed:

I can't believe people forget so early. People voted for the same Zuma who destroyed our beautiful country through Guptas. We must be ashamed of ourselves.

Nicky Somapere Nkosi said:

"The lives of ppl are at risk; they vote for better service delivery, not this unnecessary attention."

A.C.S Andile Construction Services also commented:

"Life must go on, and these old fellas are tired of their minds and without any resolutions to current problems. The best they can do is to put qualified people to run the country. We're tired of bandits and cartels in government, it's ruined by mafias and what is a citizen position then. People must wake up and think about the future in real-time and facts without hallucinations."

Ready to take the matter to court

Speaking to SABC News, MK Party lawyers emphasized that if the demands outlined in their letter are not met, they are prepared to take the matter to court.

This potential legal battle underscores the party's determination to ensure their concerns are heard and resolved appropriately.

Despite this looming threat of court action, the National Assembly has confirmed that it intends to proceed with its inaugural session as planned.

MK Party emerges victorious in KwaZulu-Natal

Briefly News previously reported that, the party has officially garnered the most provincial votes in KwaZulu-Natal with 45.3%.

The IEC said the IFP and ANC came in second and third place with 18% and 17% of the total votes, respectively.

The commission concluded the capturing and auditing the province’s General Election results on 1 June 2024.

