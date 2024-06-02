The uMkhonto we Sizwe Party’s Jacob Zuma has warned the IEC against declaring the election results

The former President’s words followed several complaints by a multitude of political parties about the election process

Zuma also advised the commission to respond to the election rigging allegations lodged by his organisations

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered elections and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

MK Party President Jacob Zuma has warned the IEC against declaring the election results. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson and Chris McGrath

Source: Getty Images

MK Party President Jacob Zuma has cautioned the IEC against prematurely declaring the election results.

Msholozi urges IEC to respond to allegations

Zuma’s warning follows numerous political parties lodging complaints over inconsistencies in the electoral process.

Msholozi told the media at a late-night press briefing at the Results Operations Centre on 1 June 2024 that his party demanded a re-vote instead of a recount.

An IEC statement shared by @MDNnewss said the commission would declare the results at 18:00 on 2 June 2024:

According to IOL, the former President said the IEC should respond to the MK Party's election rigging allegations:

Netizens differ on Msholozi’s stance

Some social media users sided with Msholozi, while others believed that the former President was being divisive.

@tsitso09 said:

“It's not surprising. He is a very divisive and disruptive person. He thrives under such conditions.”

@MissTee009 commented:

“If SA accepts those results, then they must know we have turned into Zim. Sometimes, people let their hate for Zuma blind them from the truth! We cannot allow the IEC to hold the country at ransom; we voted, and this is our future they are playing with!”

@BladesSpookie added:

“This man knows no limits! He is willing to bring the Country down to satisfy his personal urges. He is threatening to create chaos!!”

@Branded1963 stated:

“Shame, the sick rose from the death and think he is the Kingpin.”

@VtecTurbo420 wondered:

“Didn’t the courts rule that he can't run for president, let alone be involved in politics? What a waste of a vote, honestly.”

Patriotic Alliance's coalition condition

Briefly News reported that the Patriotic Alliance was open to collaborating with any political party that would adopt its stance on illegal immigrants.

Party leader Gayton McKenzie said they would also request the Home Affairs department as part of a coalition agreement.

Some netizens, however, pointed out that the Patriotic Alliance does not have sufficient votes to make such demands.

