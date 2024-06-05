Jacob Zuma said the MK Party would boycott parliament after it protested over the 2024 general election results

Zuma said the party would not show up in Parliament and it would halt its activities within the National Assembly

The laws of the country indicate that even if the MKP does not show up, Parliament can continue

JOHANNESBURG – The MK Party's absence cannot prevent Parliament from continuing in its business in the first two weeks.

Parliament can continue without MKP

According to TimesLIVE, the Consitution of South Africa reveals that a third of parliament must be present to vote on an amendment bill. This is because, except for the MK Party, all parties combined have 342 members of parliament. The ANC has 159 seats, the DA has 87 seats, and EFF has 39 seats.

South Africa's new government is expected to elect a new president and a cabinet after the African National Congress did not win by a majority during the 2024 general elections. The ANC received 40% of the votes, while the DA received more than 20%. The MKP received 14% of the votes, and the FF received just under 10%.

South Africans slam Zuma

Commenting on the story, Facebook users railed against Jacob Zuma and criticised his motives and his party's actions.

Kanye McKay said:

"I wish he could form a government in KZN as soon as possible so he can take all of KZN's budget to upgrade his palace in Nkandla."

CIC Malhotrah Return said:

"But we all know Parliament's sitting needs at least 350 members upwards. Less than that, the seating is useless."

Bongani Radebe responded:

"400 seats are already allocated to parties. Zuma's stokvel is just full of drama queens."

Ronza Ronald said:

"The problem with Zuma is that he doesn't understand the law. The only thing he understands is to break the law."

Ngcebo Ngema said:

"Don't forget that we have MK members with the ANC NEC right now, so there's a huge division."

