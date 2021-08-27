The African National Congress will be taking the Independent Electoral Commission to the Electoral Court to reopen candidate nominations

The above is for the local government elections as the ANC faced registration issues which caused them to not be able to register third ward candidates

The ANC's Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte revealed that the party had received a letter from the IEC confirming its stance on the closing date for registrations

The African National Congress said it is going to approach the Electoral Court to reopen the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)'s nomination process for candidates just before the start of the local government elections.

The IEC reportedly closed its systems on the evening of Monday, 23 August, after opening to parties on 3 August. Although there were 20 days, the ANC raised a complaint that they faced a number of challenges which saw 30 ward candidates excluded. They did not appear on the voter register.

According to EWN, the ruling party stated that the challenges it faced were beyond its control; this is regarding the uploading of a candidates' list. The party's Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte briefed the media about the above on Thursday, 26 August.

Duarte told journalists that the ANC was worried about a number of issues which included the rejecting of the 30 candidates by the IEC's system. Duarte explained that they were not properly registered in their wards, therefore, the system did not register them on the system.

A report by News24 revealed that Duarte explained that the ANC followed the process to make formal representations to the IEC to take consideration of the matter, which proved to be unsuccessful.

Duarte stated that the IEC wrote to the ruling party to inform them that their closing time was set in stone and they were therefore rejecting the ANC's appeal. Due to this, Duarte stated that they would be going to the Electoral Court.

