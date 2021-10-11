The African National Congress's Cameron Dugmore has accused the Democratic Alliance of putting city land up for sale

Dugmore says the main opposition party is not working towards building affordable housing and reversing apartheid spatial planning

Dugmore further added that the DA has consistently refused to work with the ruling party which has had a negative impact on people

CAPE TOWN - With local government elections just a few weeks away, political parties are campaigning harder than ever and throwing jabs at each other.

The African National Congress provincial election head, Cameron Dugmore, has accused the Democratic Alliance of not being cooperative with the ruling party.

During a Cape Town Election Debate hosted by eNCA, Dugmore stated that the DA has refused to work with the national party since the time of Helen Zille. He stated the DA has always been about blame and complaint politics.

Dugmore further went on to say that if the local, provincial and national governments do not work together the people suffer. He also accused the DA of selling city land that could be used to build affordable housing for the people of Cape Town.

Dugmore stated that DA is captured by "developer friends" who are blocking the party from using city land the way it should be used. He added that the DA has done nothing to get rid of apartheid spatial planning.

Dugmore added that the DA should make the commitment to stop selling city land to developers.

DA wants to win 4 metros in the next elections

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the party hopes to keep governing the city of Cape Town and hopes to also win three other metros at the upcoming municipal elections, reports SABC News.

Steenhuisen also stated that the party will work on improving service delivery for people living in informal settlements. He also added that this time around, the DA will not be using the ANC's bad governance to campaign for the elections but will focus on what the party can do for the people.

