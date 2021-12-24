Ace Magashule wants to get back in the good graces and revive his reputation from the corruption charges against him

Magashule and 10 other individuals are facing trial for their failure to remove asbestos roofs in the Free State

Some South Africans think that Magashule should not waste his time trying to clear his name, while others are just tired of politicians like him

BLOEMFONTEIN - Ace Magashule is determined to fix his tainted reputation over the corruption charges he faces over the asbestos corruption trial he and his comrades are facing.

The charges are in relation to a R255 million contract to remove asbestos roofs in the Free State. Approximately 300 000 roofs which are considered to be very dangerous are still not removed.

Five companies and 10 other individuals are facing nearly 70 charges of corruption, fraud, as well as money laundering.

Ace Magashule is willing to do what it takes to have his name cleared.

Source: Getty Images

SABC News reports that Magashule stated that he is willing to fight till the bitter end to have his name cleared. The charges levelled against Magashule have led to a bitter legal battle between him and the African National Congress.

Magashule was suspended by the ruling party after he refused to step down from his position while the asbestos trial was still running. The ANC made this request because of the political organisation's step aside resolution.

The former Free State premier believes that his suspension was unconstitutional and has headed to the courts to fight for his position to be reinstated in the ANC, however, the courts have been siding with the ANC on the matter.

Magashule and some of his co-accused are now approaching the courts to have the charges against them dropped, arguing that there is no case against them.

They argue that the National Prosecuting Authority used the testimonies from the State Capture Commission of Inquiry to build a case against them, according to News24. The accused would also like the testimonies omitted from their corruption trial.

South Africans are tired of Magashule

Heading online, some South Africans stated that they are tired of politicians in the country. A few shared their thoughts about other political scandals in the country. Here's what they had to say:

@sethabela_thato said:

"Magashule must stop clearing his name and start eating the money he looted because covid might...."

@suddaskey said:

"Mxm I am no longer taking these politicians seriously...."

@MabangaThanda said:

"This batter has contributed to bringing down the #ANC."

@lionmaking said:

"How about Ramaphosa leaked audio?"

@Marizette17 said:

"Corrupt, consciousless scum! Stealing from the south africans who cannot even get a job or support their families."

One person says Magashule should clear his name

@mogomepath said:

"Good, clear your name!"

Ace Magashule asks why other ANC members have not stepped aside, points fingers at Gwede Mantashe and more

Briefly News previously reported that despite the Gauteng High Court validating the African National Congress's suspension of Ace Magashule, the suspended secretary-general has lodged another appeal to have his suspension overturned.

This time around, Magashule is attempting to bring down other prominent ANC members such as the Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe, Finance Minister Enoch Gondogwana, the Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele as well as Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister of State Security.

In his court documents filed with the Supreme Court of Appeal, Magashule questions why these ANC figures have not been asked to step aside, adding that the step-aside rule does not seem to apply to all members of the ANC by this virtue, according to News24.

