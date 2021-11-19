Ace Magashule, the suspended secretary-general of the ruling party, has launched another bid to have his suspension review

In his recent application, Magashule has questioned why the step-aside rule seemingly applies only to some ANC members

Magashule's former number two, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, says he has failed to prove his case

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the Gauteng High Court validating the African National Congress's suspension of Ace Magashule, the suspended secretary-general has lodged another appeal to have his suspension overturned.

This time around, Magashule is attempting to bring down other prominent ANC members such as the Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe, Finance Minister Enoch Gondogwana, the Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele as well as Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister of State Security.

Ace Magashule says the Cabinet reshuffle is proof that there is factionalism within the ANC. Image: Mlungisi Louw/ Volksblad

Source: Getty Images

In his court documents filed with the Supreme Court of Appeal, Magashule questions why these ANC figures have not been asked to step aside, adding that the step-aside rule does not seem to apply to all members of the ANC by this virtue, according to News24.

Magashule went on to say the recent Cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa was evidence that the step-aside rule is only applicable to a select few and proves the existence of factionalism within the ruling party.

Jessie Duarte says Magashule has no case

The ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has responded to Magashule's latest court application. Duarte says Magashule has failed to prove his case and has not met the requirements for the SCA to hear his case.

The ANC has also lodged court papers in response to Magashule's application in which the ruling party refuted all claims of factionalism within the ANC, according to TimesLIVE.

South Africans react to Magashule's latest application

Some people on social media think it is time for Magashule to hang it up and either resign or be fired. Here are some comments:

@betty1704 said:

“Cabinet reshuffle means, 'Now it’s your turn to eat'."

@marieBooysenss said:

"Ace Magashule should resign or be fired! Magashule has only brought shame to the ANC and the country with his corrupt practices!"

@Mark81607413 said:

"He has a point, maybe the entire ANC should step aside."

@MORENA_BARENA said:

"#ThumaMinaMediaGroup trying to dilute the story as usual. It is well within Bra Ace's rights to take this political 'case' with zero evidence and no eyewitnesses to the SCA."

@ziggymcpage said:

"They should have stepped aside from this election and put their house in order but obviously, they are used to the cookie jar."

Suspended Ace Magashule to campaign for ANC despite ruling

Briefly News previously reported that the yet to be reinstated Secretary-General of the ANC Ace Magashule has affirmed his support for the party, saying he will campaign in its support regardless of the step-aside ruling against him.

SABC News reported on Thursday afternoon that Magashule was among the special guests at the prayer event held for the recently medically paroled Jacob Zuma.

The national welcome prayer event, organised by the JG Zuma Foundation, was held in KwaZulu-Natal.

