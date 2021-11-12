Retired Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng has had some harsh criticism of how the Covid19 pandemic has been handled

Mogoeng says President Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration did not do their due diligence by failing to hold public discussions

Mogoeng went on to say South African citizens should insist the government holds public discussions to speak about lockdowns

JOHANNESBURG - Mogoeng Mogoeng, retired chief justice, has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mogoeng questioned wHether the South African government's decisions and policies on the lockdowns and vaccines infringed on South Africans' fundamental constitutional rights.

Mogoeng Mogoeng has urged South Africans to insist that the government holds public forums to discuss the Covid19 pandemic. Image: Flickr

Source: UGC

Mogoeng's criticism of Ramaphosa's administration sparked off at a function that was held by the Forum of Institutes Supporting Democracy (FISD). The chairperson of the event was Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, according to TimesLIVE.

Before restricting people's rights through various levels of lockdowns, the government should have consulted with South African citizens through public discussions and the National Assembly, according to Mogoeng.

Mogoeng says Ramaphosa decision to consult with scientists and cabinet ministers was not enough to meet the minimum constitutional requirement.

As a result, Moegoeng is encouraging South Africans to ask the government to open up public debates about lockdowns and the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, reports SowetanLIVE.

South Africans have mixed reactions

Mogoeng's remarks gave room for different opinions for South Africans. Some people think he is on the right track by criticising the South African government while others think he should rather rest.

Here are some comments:

@VK90687734 said:

"Did God "speak" to him to say all the things he's saying now? During his reign, he missed a simple opportunity to make sure that Maintenance Courts work, despite the harrowing stories aired on Pay Papgeld every day. But he has the audacity to criticise others for not doing their job."

@Bongie_000 said:

"Is it criticising o'clock now? Okay, where was he when the country needed his opinion? When his relevancy and his duty was still a thing?"

@Tru_stEE said:

"History called on you to be a voice of reason sitting in one of the highest state offices to be the constitutional leader you are now assuming to be... You promptly let it go to voicemail and instead chose to speak for magical schizophrenic ghost man. Opportunity lost."

@Thuso1Africa said:

"Mogoeng Mogoeng for president. Cyril must go back to his former job running unions, maybe become Cosatu president."

@MoloiZodwa said:

"We don't think the same way,he did the best he could under advice of the whole team. I don't think you would have disobeyed teams of doctors and scientists heading the pandemic simply because you're the president!"

@kruder69 said:

"Bro you knew your term was 10 years but you are behaving a bitter man? We know you were appointed by Zuma but retire gracefully."

Mogoeng defends Covid19 prayer: Won't beg for permission to pray

Briefly News previously reported that Chief Justice Mogoeng has come out in firm defence of his controversial prayer concerning Covid19 vaccines from the 'devil'.

Mogoeng had been hosting a briefing on the 2019/2020 Judiciary Annual Report but had faced a wave of questions relating to the controversy.

In response to negative views on his prayers, Mogoeng reacted with the following comment:

"If people are supporting a satanic agenda, they must tell us why. If they want us to have the 666 mark, they must tell us why."

