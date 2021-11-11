The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have released a statement in which they call for Pravin Gordhan to be removed from office by President Ramaphosa

Andre de Ruyter, Jan Oberholzer, and the Eskom Board need to go too, according to the statement

Ongoing loadshedding and Eskom's inability to resolve issues facing the power supply are amongst the reasons for the proposed removals

The EFF has published a press release stating their wishes for the Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, to be removed from office.

They have also called for the Eskom Board, as well as CEO Andre De Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer, to be fired.

This statement was released as a response to ongoing loadshedding, which Eskom has said it will struggle to put a permanent end to. The EFF has requested that the above-mentioned removals be conducted by President Cyril Ramaphosa himself.

The EFF have asked that President Ramaphosa fire Pravin Gordhan and Eskom's leadership. Image: Shiraaz Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Why does the EFF want the removals?

Pravin Gordhan, according to the EFF, has not fulfilled his mandate of using his political platform to establish stability in the power utility and ensure a reliable electricity supply.

Eskom's Board has been criticised by the EFF for lack of strategy and incompetence in fulfilling their basic duties. Therefore the party believes that the power utility's leadership should be dissolved.

According to the EFF, the salaries that Pravin Gordhan and Eskom's leadership receive are far more than they deserve. The party argues that this is a display of arrogance in light of the suffering that many South Africans experience daily, an experience which is exacerbated by Eskom's failings.

Reactions to the EFF's statement

Briefly News takes a look at how South Africans responded to the EFF's statement below:

@dramadelinquent said:

"All these press releases and not one solution."

@GodwinMathebula asked:

"Replace them with who?"

@thezamole shared:

"So after Eskom being run into the ground for years you want a quick fix? Just like most of your policies are quick fixes to put money/land/property into the hands of a select few. How about sharing a plan on how to fix Eskom?"

@The_Tee1 said:

"Only now?? Mxm."

