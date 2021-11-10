The calls for Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyer to vacate his position at the power utility are now intensifying amid Stage 4 loadshedding

Trade union Numsa has joined the mass call and is also asking for Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer to be fired because they feel he's clueless

South Africans continue to have mixed reactions about De Ruyter being called to resign; some people think it is the right move while others think the entire board should be axed

JOHANNESBURG - More and more organisations are calling for Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter as well as COO Jan Oberholzer to be axed because of the ongoing implementation of rolling blackouts.

Trade union Numsa is the latest organisation to express its frustrations with the management of Eskom.

Numsa says Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter should be fired for continued loadshedding. Image: Dwayne Senior

Taking to Twitter, the trade union stated that De Ruyter has not been able to fulfil his mandate of ending loadshedding as he had promised. The organisation says more qualified executives with engineering experience should be appointed.

Numsa also noted that Eskom has not provided a plan to end loadshedding and the only strategy that has been made available is privatisation, which the organisation says it rejects.

"We reject the proposal made by the DA calling for further privatisation of #Eskom," wrote Numsa.

Numsa says De Ruyter, as well as Oberholzer, are clueless about proper maintenance, adding that the trade union had warned them about prematurely closing down power stations.

Eskom CEO has no plans to step down

Following calls by Black Business Council for Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter to resign, the power utility's CEO stated that he has no plans of doing so, according to eNCA.

De Ruyter stated that he and the other Eskom bosses will only resign if the board decides they should. De Ruyter added that as it stands, he has not had discussions with the board about tendering his resignation.

"We have not had any conversations in that regard so far and I do not intend to resign of my own accord," said De Ruyter.

Mzansi reacts to Numsa call for Eskom bosses to be fired

Social media users engaged with Numsa's statement on Twitter for Eskom CEO and others to be axed. Some people seemed to be on board with the call to action.

Here's what they had to say:

@Mzwandile_Nt said:

"Have you bothered to somehow use your brain into thinking that maybe he miscalculated the level of mess?"

@hlongwaclan said:

"The board must also be fired and the useless INCUMBENT who appointed the board must VOETSEK."

@mixkz_ said:

"We are selling #Eskom to western countries. That's the main aim. South Africa is never gonna own an energy company. Next is #transnet."

@Mzwandile_Nt said:

"Do you have an idea of how to resolve Eskom's problems? Or is your opinion based on racial lines? Because it's all we hear from you guys instead of solutions."

Black Business Council wants Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to step down

Briefly News previously reported Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is being called on to step down from his position as rolling blackouts continue to plague South Africans.

The Black Business Council (BBC) is also calling on the Eskom board of directors to vacate their positions because of their failure to solve the loadshedding crisis.

BBC CEO Kganki Matabane says the organisation was excited when De Ruyter was appointed to oversee the state-owned power utility; however, two years later, the organisation can see that nothing has changed and rolling blackouts have only increased, according to TimesLIVE.

