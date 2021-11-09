The Black Business Council wants Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and the board of directors to step down

The organisation has withdrawn its support of De Ruyter because of his failure to put an end to rolling blackouts

BBC CEO Kganki Matabane says that two years after the appointment of De Ruyter, it is clear that loadshedding will still be here for much longer

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is being called on to step down from his position as rolling blackouts continue to plague South Africans.

The Black Business Council (BBC) is also calling on the Eskom board of directors to vacate their positions because of their failure to solve the loadshedding crisis.

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter is being asked to step down for failing to put an end to loadshedding. Image: Waldo Swiegers

BBC CEO Kganki Matabane says the organisation was excited when De Ruyter was appointed to oversee the state-owned power utility; however, two years later, the organisation can see that nothing has changed and rolling blackouts have only increased, according to TimesLIVE.

Matabane says the current Eskom executive body has not been able to fulfil its mandate of ending loadshedding and should be fired as a result. He says the country's economy may never be able to recover from the impact of rolling blackouts, reports SABC News.

Mzansi reacts to BBC's call for Eskom CEO to step down

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts on BBC's call for De Ruyter and the Eskom board to step down.

Here's what they had to say:

@shelebas said:

"Perhaps his mandate is loadshedding, why is he still there?"

@robjunior1234 said:

"Its taken years of neglect to get here. Loadshedding didn't start in 2021."

"Is it all his fault though? And will the next person have a magic wand that will make loadshedding go away?"

@khumorapula said:

"Will it change anything? New person will start by adjusting and learning the rotten Eskom ropes and as soon as he tries to apply something he is told to leave. Reminds me of South African Soccer coaches."

@MackieRegan said:

"A bunch of short-sighted people at this council. They need to look at the macro picture of events that have happened in the last 20 odd years in the mismanaged SOE. Then they would need to think... how long would it take any person or team to repair the damage?"

Ramaphosa worried about Eskom, Stage 4 to continue all week

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed concerns regarding Stage 4 loadshedding during an ANC press briefing in Soweto.

It seems it is not only regular South Africans who are worried about recent power outages and issues facing Eskom, but the president also struggles to sleep at night due to electricity concerns.

"If there is anything that keeps me awake at night, it is Eskom and electricity generation," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa's view on fixing Eskom problems

Ramaphosa said that the Eskom issues are not easy to solve and therefore he can not commit to a timeframe by when there will be no need for loadshedding, News24 reports.

