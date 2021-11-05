Embattled power utility Eskom has Mzansi at their wits' end as it just announced the implementation of Stage 4 loadshedding

Eskom earlier announced, 40 minutes before its implementation, that the country will be in darkness through Stage 2

The quick jump in stages in a matter of hours has left the country beyond frustrated as they took to social media to share their thoughts

Eskom has done it again. The power utility just announced that South Africa will be moved to Stage 4 loadshedding from 2pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday morning. Thereafter, the country will be moved back to Stage 2 loadshedding until 5am Monday.

Eskom revealed that they are trying to reserve power which is 'critically low'. Frustrated Mzansians headed online to air their annoyance about the matter. Many feel as though their restful weekends have been taken away.

South Africans are in disbelief that Stage 4 loadshedding has been implemented. Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images

Take a look at Eskom's announcement and explanation below:

Briefly News compiled a few of the responses from Saffas:

@Mo_Mokhs wrote:

"They must go, we gave them enough chance to change things around clearly they are incapable."

@shaunsi57094640 shared:

"It’s madness, we are crying."

@LB60967736 said:

"Good to see that the increased rates are providing a better service. ANC Voters you wanted this. You literally voted for this with an X. Until Eskom is completely dismantled and the private sector is allowed to generate electricity without coal - NOTHING will change."

@NdumisoTseeke asked:

"It's a serious challenge for us entrepreneurs who are working at building businesses that need electricity throughout the day and night. How do we help build the economy when you are failing at your job?"

@AndiMakinana sarcastically wrote:

"You are doing so well guys. We can all see the "good progress" you keep telling us about."

@Tshepside_TT tweeted:

"Just as I thought we were home free... This happens."

The news comes just a few hours after Eskom announced Stage 2 load shedding. Briefly News reported earlier that after the Tutuka Power Station tripped and units at Lethabo and Majuba were delayed in returning to service, embattled power utility Eskom announced that Stage 2 loadshedding is being implemented.

Loadshedding started at 11am on Friday, 5 November. South African social media users are annoyed beyond belief. Many have brought up elections and the lack of service delivery from the government.

Eskom has been implementing loadshedding in intervals for the past week and peeps just can't handle it, especially as many are still working from home due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

