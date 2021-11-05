Eskom has announced that it has implemented Stage 2 loadshedding as issues were faced by three units

The embattled power utility surprisingly announced the implementation of Stage 2 just 40 minutes before the power was expected to go out

South Africans are beyond annoyed, frustrated and angered by the last-minute announcement just before the weekend

After Tutuka Power Station tripped and units at Lethabo and Majuba were delayed in returning to service, embattled power utility Eskom announced that Stage 2 loadshedding is being implemented.

Loadshedding started at 11am on Friday, 5 November. South African social media users are annoyed beyond belief. Many have brought up elections and the lack of service delivery from the government.

Eskom has been implementing loadshedding in intervals for the past week and peeps just can't handle it, especially as many are still working from home due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

South Africans are frustrated with Eskom's last-minute notice of the implementation of Stage 2 loadshedding. Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images

Eskom shared the following online:

Briefly News took to Twitter where #Stage2 is trending to see what Mzansi is saying about the last-minute notice of loadshedding.

@RenaldoGouws said:

"The ANC is rewarding all its loyal voters with Stage 2 rolling blackouts. Well done to all of you who decided to keep the ANC in power in your municipalities. You get what you vote for. #Loadshedding #Stage2"

@0ymzansi wrote:

"The Stage 2 cuts add up in the long run. It’s been how long now?"

@Rathipa_Rampedi tweeted:

"So vele loadshedding comes with staying in South Africa, it's now the norm. Eskom wakes up, says it's Stage 2 and it's normal."

@Dnee_L shared:

"I saw the Stage 2 announcement AFTER the electricity went."

@CMonakhisi wrote:

"Stage 2, they are now declaring war against our innocent people."

@Miss_Suping advised:

"Really sad how we are experiencing load shedding Stage 2 while kids are trying to study for exams. Grade 12 learners, make sure you charge your phones & download the video tutorials to ensure that you can still do some revision even during loadshedding."

Loadshedding has a negative impact on SA's economy, over 350 000 jobs on the line, says economist

Previously, Briefly News reported that the recent bouts of rolling blackouts in South Africa have the potential to lead to numerous job losses in the country.

Eskom recently announced that loadshedding could be implemented at a moment's notice should the power utility experience further breakdowns at its power stations.

Hours after the announcement, Eskom instituted loadshedding Stage 2 on Tuesday, which began at 4pm and ended Wednesday at 5am, after a unit at Kusile power station reportedly tripped, according to News24.

