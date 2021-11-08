South Africans are now frustrated with the continued rolling blackouts and the schedule always changing

Without warning, Eskom released a statement saying that Mzansi would be moving from loadshedding Stage 2 to Stage 4

The power utility says a unit at one of its power stations tripped this morning and it was also unable to bring seven units back online

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are being fed up with the planned rolling blackouts being implemented by Eskom. On Monday, 8 November, the power utility announced that South Africa would be moving to Stage 4 loadshedding.

Eskom had previously announced that the country would be on Stage 2 until Saturday 13, November, however, further breakdowns have prompted more severe measures to be put into place.

Mzansi will be moving from loadshedding Stage 2 to Stage 4 until Friday, says Eskom. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Eskom stated that Stage 4 loadshedding is necessary for the generation of electricity and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

The power utility stated that it expected seven units to be back online, however, that has not happened and a unit at Amot power station tripped on Monday, causing further constraints on the grid.

Here's the full statement:

South Africans react to the loadshedding schedule changing on short notice

Here's what social media users had to say about the recent loadshedding announcement:

@FaizelPatel143 said:

"#Stage4 #Loadshedding The most heartbreaking thing about loashedding is the impact it has on the poor, those who can't afford generators or inverters, who can't keep their food refrigerated, who can't take a warm bath, keep warm in this cold & those are ill."

@PhutiSetati94 said:

"Are we being punished for the ANC's bad performance at the polls because wow..."

@MelanieWebbSA said:

"Why don’t they just put us on permanent Stage 2 for a year and sort themselves out?!"

@kuhle_mbulawa4 said:

"Corruption at Eskom should be investigated we cannot suffer like this as if we are in foreign countries."

@SulungwaD said:

"So what must happen to those of us that are writing exams and need electricity to connect to the internet and submit exam portfolios? We will forever remain a developing country because of such..."

@LB60967736 said:

"Cyril, Pravin, Gwede, Andre & Jan need to give us a press conference. It wont change a thing but they need to feel the heat. Might initiate some policy changes. We need alternatives (renewables). SA is one of the worst emitters of CO2 and the quicker transition the better"

Loadshedding has a negative impact on SA's economy, over 350 000 jobs on the line, says economist

Briefly News previously reported that the recent bouts of rolling blackouts in South Africa have the potential to lead to numerous job losses in the country.

Eskom recently announced that loadshedding could be implemented at a moment's notice should the power utility experience further breakdowns at its power stations.

Hours after the announcement, Eskom instituted loadshedding Stage 2 on Tuesday, which began at 4pm and ended Wednesday at 5am, after a unit at Kusile power station reportedly tripped, according to News24.

