Shoprite reported sales of R121 billion, which is up 13.9% despite the challenging trading environment

Based on reports, online sales surged by 63%, all thanks to the game-changing Checkers Sixty60 app

South Africans are seizing the moment to push for improved salaries for the diligent staff in Shoprite's stores

Shoprite's profits surged despite a tough trading environment. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Shoprite got Mzansi buzzing with its impressive financial results. Despite facing challenges, the retailer reported robust sales of R121 billion for the 26 weeks ended 31st December 2023.

Customer support and online sales

So what's their secret? According to the company, it's all about their commitment to providing quality offerings across their brands and the support from their loyal customers.

The Checkers Sixty60 app has played a crucial role, with online sales surging by an impressive 63% during the reporting period.

Expansion and job creation

Shoprite isn't just thriving in terms of sales. The company also expanded its footprint by adding 197 new stores, bringing its total number to 3,543, reported SABCNews. Additionally, Shoprite created over 2,600 jobs in the period.

Advocating for Shoprite staff

While Shoprite celebrates its success, some South Africans are using the opportunity to advocate for better wages for the hard-working staff in its stores.

With long hours and dedicated service, many believe that these employees deserve fair compensation for their efforts in contributing to the company's success.

See some comments below:

Thami Duma wrote:

"Customer service is not up to scratch but price-wise it's the best."

Prelate Makhado mentioned:

"But their workers are still under paid."

Amuszman Amuszman asked:

"Can the government somehow enforce Shoprite to give shares to its employees because really those people are working very hard?"

Faith Smith commented:

"Please invest in your workers and pay them better salaries. "

Remy Zulu said:

"Shoprite is a risk taker, putting their shops in every corner of South Africa. Now they are reaping the fruits."

