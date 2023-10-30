Best Salary Negotiation Strategy: TikTok Video Enlightens Mzansi

A TikTok video offers advice on negotiating better pay when you feel what has been offered does not match your worth

Topics covered include experience, education, value to the company, pay scale research and knowing your worth

A human resources specialist explains how negotiations are handled in the municipality

Empowering individuals to advocate for a better compensation package in the right way is invaluable

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

South African TikTok user @nelly_hrlady shared some invaluable information on negotiating for better pay when you have been given an offer from a company.

It is hard to challenge an offer when jobs are so scarce. However, knowing your worth and challenging the offer respectfully often results in a positive outcome, showing the company you are not worth losing.

This woman shared some invaluable salary negotiation tips in an informative TikTok video. Image: @nelly_hrlady

Source: TikTok

Unlocking the secrets of salary negotiation

Salary negotiation can be a daunting task for many individuals, but it is an essential skill to ensure fair compensation for your work. In a recent TikTok video, user @nelly_hrlady shared valuable advice on negotiating for better pay when you believe the initial offer falls short of your worth. In this article, we'll discuss the key points in the video and provide insights into successful salary negotiations.

PAY ATTENTION:

See @nelly_hrlady's full video below:

Human resource specialist sheds light

Briefly News got in contact with Liziwe Mzobe (HR specialist at the Ethekwini Municipality) to find out how the negotiation of an offer is handled. Here's what she said:

"So, basically, at the offer stage in the recruitment process, we would first do the determination of commencing salary as HR for consideration by the relevant head of unit. Once it has been approved by the head of the unit, we then draft a letter with the conditions of service and the offer (remuneration package).

"We would then send this as a contract of employment to the candidate for consideration. If the candidate disputes the contract/offer, we would request he states the reasons to be considered by both the Head of the unit and Senior Manager HC.

"As part of the consideration, we would look into the candidate's experience or any additional attributes the candidate has over and above the minimum requirements of the position. If there are reasonable grounds for us to increase the offer, we then need the approval of line management (Head)."

Leveraging your experience and education

One of the first elements to consider when negotiating for better pay is your level of experience and education. In the video, @nelly_hrlady stresses the importance of highlighting your qualifications and expertise.

If you possess a wealth of experience and hold relevant degrees or certifications, using these credentials as bargaining chips is crucial during the negotiation process. Demonstrating your value through your knowledge and background establishes your case's strong foundation.

Understanding the company's value of your role

To negotiate effectively, you must comprehend your value to the company. In the TikTok video, @nelly_hrlady encourages viewers to assess how their role contributes to the organisation's success. Recognising your impact on the company's operations, whether through increasing revenue, improving processes, or enhancing customer satisfaction, is vital in compelling arguments for higher compensation.

Researching the pay scale for your position

Equipping yourself with knowledge of the pay scale for your position is a key component of salary negotiation. @nelly_hrlady advises viewers to research industry standards and compare their current offer to the market rate. Concrete data allows you to present a well-informed case for why you should be earning more.

Articulating why you deserve better pay

In the video, @nelly_hrlady underscores the importance of clearly articulating why you deserve better pay. This involves effectively communicating your accomplishments, contributions, and the unique skills you bring to the table. Your ability to make a compelling case for why you deserve a higher salary is essential in convincing your employer to reconsider their offer.

Knowing your worth

Understanding your worth and self-assuredly advocating for it is crucial. Many individuals may hesitate to negotiate their salary, but recognising your value is the first step to securing fair compensation. @nelly_hrlady encourages viewers to shed any self-doubt and approach the negotiation with confidence.

The offer indicates they see your value

The initial job offer itself signifies that the company sees your value. This is an important point that @nelly_hrlady emphasises in the video. The fact that they made an offer means they believe you can contribute positively to their organisation. You must advocate for why you deserve a better package that accurately reflects your skills, experience and contributions.

Empowering negotiation for a better package

Negotiating for a better compensation package should be seen as an empowering process. @nelly_hrlady's video provides individuals with the information and tools to advocate for fair pay and ensures they get what they deserve.

In conclusion, salary negotiation can be a challenging but essential part of any job offer process. Armed with the insights and advice from @nelly_hrlady's TikTok video, individuals can confidently enter negotiations, knowing their worth and striving for a compensation package that aligns with their experience, education and value to the company.

TikTok video plugs Mzansi with resignation tips

In related news, Briefly News asked, have you ever found yourself in a situation where you needed to write a letter of resignation but weren't quite sure how to do it without causing unnecessary drama? Well, worry no more because we stumbled upon a fantastic TikTok video by @cvboss.co.za that's here to save the day!

We all know that leaving a job can be a tad nerve-wracking, especially when you want to leave on good terms and not burn any bridges. That's where this video comes in handy.

TikTok user @cvboss.co.za made an easy-to-follow and super-informative video that breaks down the art of writing a letter of resignation in a way that's smooth and minimises the drama.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News