A video on TikTok showed a white South African man singing Zahara's Loliwe at a Cash Crusaders store

The man passionately sang out the song, connecting a microphone to a speaker

South African viewers found the video hilarious, with many making jokes in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A man put on a show when he sang Zahara's "Loliwe" at a Cash Crusaders store. Image: Matt Carr

Source: Getty Images

All spotlights were on one white South African man who decided to show off his musical talent at a Cash Crusaders store.

Man performs Lolilwe

A video posted on TikTok by @thabiso.mzomba shows the singer connecting a microphone to a large speaker and confidently belting out the late Zahara's Loliwe hit song.

He sings passionately along to the track playing in the background, proving he knows all the lyrics to the tee and is a born performer in his own right.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi cracks jokes at Loliwe performance

The comments section was riddled with laughter and banter from entertained netizens.

lelo'tjie said:

"Myekele apheke (Let him cook)."

ayacommented:

"Iynsuku zokgcina ngempela yazi (These really are the last days)."

The_Real_Black_Goddess said;

"I once said, abasekho ooBass John eSouth Africa."

khandalimtshela commented:

"Yabona ke manje fusegani ngempela."

Nkanyiso Majola asked:

"Nibenzeni abelungu eSouth Africa?(What have you guys done to the white people in South Africa?)."

Jos Moyo replied:

"Madimpho ."

Luyanda reacted:

"Khuphuka lapho verlede tyd."

lili said:

"Baphelile abelungu."

Zahara's fans call for 'Loliwe' to be crowned song of the year

In another story, Briefly News reported that Zahara's fans suggested that the singer's hit single Loliwe should become the song of the year after her death. The award-winning singer died on 11 December after spending weeks at a Johannesburg hospital.

South Africans are still mourning following singer Zahara's untimely passing. Many have taken to social media to air their thoughts, from calling out the singer's industry colleagues to dragging TS Records founders DJ Sbu and TK Nciza.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News