The One Who Sings, real name Zolani Mahola, covered Loliwe by the late Afro-soul singer Zahara

The former Freshly Ground singer brought Mzansi to tears with her rendition of the hit song after Zahara passed away

Many people lauded her for sharing the video, which has gained a lot of positive reactions from netizens

The One Who Sings paid Zahara an emotional tribute.

Source: Instagram

Freshly Ground group member Zolani Mahola covered Loliwe by the late Zahara.

Zolani brings tears to people's faces with her tribute

The singer, who has now rebranded to The One Who Sings, took to Instagram to share a video of her singing Zahara's classic hit song, Loliwe.

She shared the video where she did an acoustic version and even shared the lyrics in the caption.

Watch the soothing video below:

Mzansi emotional by video

The talented vocalist and guitarist brought Mzansi to tears with her tribute video. Many people lauded her for sharing the video, which has gained a lot of positive reactions from netizens.

mankosi_zilu said:

"That got me emotional."

mamela_nyamza added:

"You just made me cry right now. Enkosi sisi."

afiba_m said:

"Haybooo, you just took me back to 2012."

cikylicks expressed:

"Thank you Zolani!"

dineomotsogi noted:

"What a beautiful tribute."

Zahara's memorial service announced

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa shared the details of Zahara's upcoming memorial service.

Zahara will be remembered on Thursday, 14 December 2023, in Randburg's Rhemba Bible Church from 11am to 2pm.

He also shared a picture of him visiting the Mkutukana family where he went to pay his respects to them.

"This afternoon, we spent the afternoon with ZaharaSA’s loved ones. Our heartfelt prayers go to the Mkutukana family, Zahara’s friends and the entire music fraternity. The passing of Zahara is a profound loss to the country."

Lira pens emotional letter to Zahara

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Lira wrote a tribute post to the late Zahara, who died on 11 December 2023 at a private hospital.

The Feel Good hitmaker shared how Zahara reached out to her two months ago after she had recovered from her stroke.

