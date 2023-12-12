Katlego Maboe paid tribute to Zahara with a performance of the late singer's song, Ndiza

Zahara's family has officially confirmed the singer's untimely passing and was showered with tribute messages from all across the country

Netizens cheered Katlego on for his rendition of Zahara's song and praised the late singer's exceptional gift

Katlego Maboe shared a tribute performance video singing Zahara's hit song, 'Ndiza'. Images: katlegomaboe, zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Katlego Maboe is one of the many South Africans saddened by Zahara's untimely passing.

Unlike his industry mates who honoured the late singer with heartfelt social media posts, Maboe used his singing talent to pay tribute to Zahara and shared his version of her hit song, Ndiza.

Katlego Maboe performs Zahara's song

After learning of Zahara's passing, Katlego Maboe thought to honour the singer in the best way he knows how - through music.

The award-winning TV host shared a touching tribute video singing Zahara's hit song, Ndiza from her 2011 debut album, Loliwe. In true "country girl" fashion, Katlego didn't forget his signature guitar for the performance:

"#RIPZahara"

Katlego's tribute follows the official statement from Zahara's family confirming the singer's passing on Monday, 11 December 2023. She is said to have transitioned peacefully while surrounded by her loved ones.

Mzansi shows love to Katlego Maboe

Netizens are moved to tears by Katlego Maboe's voice and rendition of Zahara's song and showed love to the talented singers:

thandielin was conflicted:

"This is beautiful and sad at the same time."

khoza_yanda complimented Katlego:

"Thank you for this video, Katlego."

diilevanwyk was emotional:

"This made me cry. May her beautiful soul rest in peace."

paseka01_harvey praised Katlego:

"Beautiful tribute, she'll be singing in heaven with the angels. You're gifted my brother."

Chris_JNdonga was moved:

"This Zahara song will always be my favourite. It’s been stuck in my mind all day."

Zahara opens up about her legacy

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Zahara's touching video where she opened up on Podcast and Chill about how she wants to be remembered.

The beloved "country girl" told MacG that she wants to be remembered as the girl next door whose music gave people hope.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News