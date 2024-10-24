A group of res boys bonded over watching Doc McStuffins cartoons, and it got social media buzzing

The video shows them chilling with snacks, claiming they’re healing their hearts after girls did them dirty

The wholesome clip got 1.8 million views, with Mzansi loving the harmless fun and dropping sweet comments

A group of friends' chill session went viral. Image: @wandileoscar8

Who knew Doc McStuffins was the perfect show for some good vibes and bonding time?

Doc McStuffins for the soul

A group of res boys took to TikTok to share their chill session, where they’re seen watching an episode of Doc McStuffins. They were munching on snacks, and just enjoying each other’s company.

The writing on the video said they were watching the cartoons to heal their hearts because girls had been doing them dirty.

Wholesome vibes go viral

The clip posted by @wandileoscar8 became a viral hit. It gained 1.8 million views and thousands of comments in no time. There was something about seeing these young men embracing their inner kids and enjoying the moment.

Watch the video below:

The comments section was full of laughter, heart emojis, and people appreciating the pure energy.

See some comments below:

@SMOKE火死 shared:

"I remember when my mom bought me a doc McStuffins set I was so happy, 😭🙏 and I'm a guy."

@lunik0_ asked:

"How do y’all convince each other to do such sana? 😭😭"

@Thabow445 mentioned:

"Bro instead of playing FIFA you're watching cartoons. 💔😂"

@ily_nono posted:

"Them dancing to the song is dusting me. 😭😭"

@osita commented:

"I wish I could have these type of friends, but I have no one as a friend. 🥺🥺 I really admire you guys. 🥰"

@Leo✨ wrote:

"Then they think I'm crazy or childish when I watch this at my age."

@Rabothata Malikhanye mentioned:

"Can I come? I'll bring cornflakes. 🤣"

@fxmmatlabo stated:

"To think I used to know the whole song. 😭💔🔥"

