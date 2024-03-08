A woman took to social media to showcase how her little nephew watches cartoons with his pet, which left people in laughter

The TikTok video of the young man has gathered many views, along with thousands of likes and many comments

The online community reacted to the woman's clip as they rushed to her comments section with laughter

A hilarious video of a little South African boy has gone viral on social media, leaving many people in stitches.

A hilarious TikTok video shows a toddler watching cartoons with his goat pet. Image:@aphiwe_gwams/TikTok and Scob2/500px Getty Images.

Boy watches cartoons with his pet

The footage posted by @aphiwe_gwams on the video platform shows the boy sitting on the floor with his pet, which is a white goat. The pair sat quietly and stared into the phone screen on the floor. The clip of the young man captured the attention of many people as it received over 153K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments within a few hours of its publication on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

SA in laughter over the woman's clip

The video amused many people online as they flocked to the comment section to express their thoughts while others simply poked fun at the little boy and his pet.

Faith Like Orie asked:

"Does Succulent understand what he’s watching Mara?"

Timothy Modise said:

"Lmao; the fact that it's two kids, Literally, is the funniest thing."

Ernesto added:

"Lol soon the goat will become a Rolex."

AngPsy was in shock:

"Pet goat? Braai?"

BongiweN shared:

"Not, the goat is so focused."

Melody_Mash commented:

"The cutest thing I’ve seen today."

Video of a toddler and Puppy playing together warms Mzansi's hearts

Briefly News previously reported on a heartwarming video that captured the internet's attention. A toddler and a puppy melted hearts as they became best friends.

The pure joy and innocence displayed by the toddler boy and the playful puppy as they laughed and ran around the yard together was a sight to behold. In this captivating video posted by the mother, Silindokuhle Masiza, we see the incredible joy that radiated from the interaction between the little one and the doggie.

