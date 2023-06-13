A TikTok video showing a little boy and a puppy having a fierce tussle got tongues wagging on social media

The toddler was not interested in playing with the dog and got stressed out by the animal taunting him

The viral footage angered many TikTok users who were very worried about the young boy's safety

A video of a dog hounding a little boy went viral. Image: @dominionjoseph2

Source: TikTok

A young boy was ready to throw hands at his persistent puppy that wanted to play. The boy didn't want the dog near him, but it kept tugging at him.

Little boy wrestles rough puppy that wants to play

The video uploaded by @dominionjoseph2 got mixed reactions from people who thought the interaction was cute, and others said it was reckless.

The toddler was visibly distressed and wanted to defend himself from the fierce puppy. The adults in TikTok didn't do much to stop the animal from biting the baby's clothes and frustrating him.

Footage of aggressive puppy goes TikTok viral

The video amassed more than 224 000 views and close to 2 000 likes.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users weigh in on the dangerous interaction between the dog and toddler

@scorpionempress_27 said:

"Puppy just wanna play."

@juiciecee stated:

"They're going to be the best of friends one day."

@dupybabs posted:

"This is not fun for the kid."

@user3382695216203 mentioned:

"Not funny, don’t you see those sharp puppy fangs?"

@madisonred2 added:

"Someone help that boy. He was clearly distressed!"

@ibnuseena720 stated:

"Not funny the boy is crying you people are there having fun."

@rbyu12 suggested:

"Get that dog away from that kid, he doesn’t want it near him."

@griefstricken18 said:

"Teach the child to treat the dog properly and train the dog."

