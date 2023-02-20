One man's playful fight with his two dogs caused social media users worldwide to laugh out loud

The man was trying to shoot a TikTok video, but his big dog wanted all the attention

The chaotic TikTok video went viral and gathered over 26 million views, and many said they had the clip on repeat

A video of a fierce and friendly fight between a man and his dogs entertained millions on TikTok. @bbyquan3 posted the clip, and his domestic squabble with his fur babies left many in stitches.

The video shows the guy doing his dance routine for the camera when his big dog suddenly jumped on him. The little dog joined the action and tried to defend its owner.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok video of man with his two dogs gets many reactions

People said every time they replay the video, it gets funnier. Within three days, the clip got over 2.9 million likes and 26 million views.

@mommyromano_3 said:

"The small dog sounds like a squeaky toy lol."

@its.me.marifer mentioned:

"The chihuahua sounded like it said oh my god!"

@meahherrin175 wrote:

"That little dog doesn’t know who he wants the smoke with."

@gray_bossinova stated:

"The little dog flying across the air."

@twighlight49 posted:

"I like how the little dog is trying to protect you."

@aligomulka shared:

"This is so chaotic and I’m totally here for it."

@chanelazouz0 said:

"The more I watch it the funnier it gets."

@milliedowley_ wrote:

"I can’t control the tears coming out of my eyes."

Mzansi screams at TikTok video of dog"s reaction to seeing lion: "Lost the dawg in him"

Briefly News reported that dogs might chase cats, but clearly, there is a size limit. Someone took their dog on a game drive, and video recorded their reaction to seeing a lion. It is safe to say they were not about to chase that kitty!

Animal content makes for some of the funniest posts on social media. They are generally innocent, relatable and hella funny, just like this one.

