A US man's interaction with a Burmese python sent shockwaves on thousands of TikTok timelines

The guy was very affectionate and kissed the massive snake that was hissing and circling his face

The TikTok video went viral, and many people said the clip made their skin crawl in the comments section

A man kissed his Burmese python in a video that stunned a lot of netizens. Image: @theblackivory

Source: TikTok

Lover of snakes posts TikTok video with Burmese python

@theblackivory, using his TikTok page, educates the public on snakes and other reptiles. In a recent viral video, he can be seen smooching a snake as he adorably spoke to it like it was his baby. The TikTok video gathered over 620 000 views from mostly terrified people.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users react to US man kissing a snake

People in the comments said they could never pluck up the courage to be that close to a snake,e let alone kiss it.

@smokeblack79 stated:

"Burmese are the most chilled snakes on the planet to me."

@princessfifi41 wrote:

"Can never be me, you can't kiss my lips again."

@judyj59 asked:

"Where do people get the energy to play with serpents?"

@bosvato05 posted:

"Where do these people get snakes from?"

@2twossaint_vs_lajan shared:

"I can never trust a snake."

@melanatedoraclegoddess wrote:

"I love seeing you show him affection, they need love too."

@malyene added:

"Don't invite me over because of the scream I will let out."

@queenmanda462 suggested:

"Sir do not trust a snake you hear me .They will measure you while sleeping and when they get the chance you will be sorry."

Freaky snake video has Mzansi bust as panicked lady screams "python": "Needs to watch snakes in the city"

In another article, Briefly News reported that snake videos do not often make people laugh because of the widely spread fear of snakes. However, seeing someone totally freak-out because of a snake - well, now that is funny!

One woman lost it when a snake known as a rinkhals was pulled from a home by a professional snake rescuer, and her overreaction to the snake's size had people crying tears of laughter.

Source: Briefly News