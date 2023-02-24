Mzansi people had a good laugh at a video where a woman lost it over a snake that was pulled out of a house

Twitter user @pmcafrica shared the video where a woman called a rinkhals a python out of pure terror

The people of Mzansi made it clear that this snake was not for them, but the screaming woman was the star of this show

Snake videos do not often make people laugh because of the widely spread fear of snakes. However, seeing someone totally freak-out because of a snake - well, now that is funny!

One woman lost it when a snake known as a rinkhals was pulled from a home by a professional snake rescuer, and her overreaction to the snake's size had people crying tears of laughter.

Mzansi woman panics in viral snake video on Twitter

Twitter user @pmcafrica shared the video showing the man pulling a rinkhals from a home. As he steps out of the house with the snake, a panicked woman screams python, which turns this freaky snake clip into a comedy.

Take a look:

“Did she say python - exaggeration on Stage 8."

Snake expert explains why a rinkhals is not a cobra even though it has the cape look

While in the video, you can see the snake flattening out, causing a hood-like look around its head like cobras do - it is not a cobra.

Briefly News spoke to Ralph Riggens from Ultimate Exotics to find out the difference and why this snake doesn't belong to the cobra family despite it looking very much like it should.

"A Rinkhals is not a true cobra, they belong in their own genus - they do however mimic the appearance of a cobra by spreading a hood and standing upright to fend off any threats. Another difference would be that cobras lay eggs, rinkhals are viviparous (live barers). They are venomous and produce a cytotoxic venom.

"Something interesting is that they sham death when they really feel like they are losing a fight, they put on quite a show."

Mzansi people laugh at woman's wild reaction to snake

The lady screaming "python" took the edge off the snake clip. While most people focused on her exaggeration, a few still couldn't see past the freaky snake.

Read some of the hilarious comments:

@Jaguar248 said:

“It's a cobra I would rather face a python.”

@TheAngelmat said:

“She needs to watch 'Snakes in the city' just to see pythons.”

@MaliwaThembela said:

“The way I’m so scared of that thing, I would burn that house and leave.”

@Iam_Kanya said:

“Exaggeration isn’t wrong because that’s a rinkhals. Mara ay naye this doesn’t even look like a python.”

@motho_wami said:

