If you were today years old when you learnt that snakes eat other snakes as part of their regular diet, join the club. A TikTok showing a snake trying to eat another snake left many puzzling.

Snakes are mysterious creatures that eat all sorts of things like rats, chickens, and even small bucks, but it is not particularly common knowledge that they are cannibals.

TikTok video of snake trying to eat another snake blows minds

The extremely odd snake video was shared by @wildanimals8686. While you might need to watch it a few times to wrap your head around what the snake has its mouth wrapped around, you’ll see it is another snake!

Take a look-see:

Snake expert confirms that this behaviour is totally normal

Briefly News got in touch with our trust snake expert, Ralph Riggens from Ultimate Exotics, to find out what snake this is and why it was trying to eat another snake. It turns out it is normal!

“That's a king cobra, eating some sort of ratsnake...There are quite a few snake-eating, snakes . King Cobras feed almost exclusively on snakes in the wild, in captivity they eat rodents and poultry.”

Snake eating snake video has people creeped out

This was a lot for some people to process. The comments were quickly filled with disbelief and fear of the snake-eating snake.

Read some of the comments:

@carl lucas said:

“Relationship status -it’s complicated.”

@dats real spit said:

“How did the smaller snake punch thru the mouth of the larger one...”

@LIZZY'S MAKENA said:

“What going on here ”

@user2446626448873 Vicky said:

“ almost broken my phone ”

@Chimbusonma Kalu said:

“I don't understand, is it two in one snake or ”

