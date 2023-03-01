A man in Mpumalanga released a Rinkhals snake back into the wild, which was shared on TikTok

The snake breed is similar in appearance to a cobra, but is a different species native to Southern Africa

Thy primarily inhabit grasslands and wetlands, and will defend itself by spreading its hood and spitting if cornered

A Mpumalanga man shared a TikTok post of him releasing a Rinkhals snake back into the wild. The serpent remain calm until it was thrown out of the box it lived in and genuinely looked bemused about the the release.

The Rinkhals may look like a cobra but is a different breed of snake

According to African Snakebite Institute, the Rinkhals, a snake species that is similar in appearance to a cobra with its ability to spread a hood, is native to Southern Africa and can only be found in certain regions of South Africa, eSwatini, Lesotho, and eastern Zimbabwe. Unlike a true cobra, it gives birth to live offspring.

Although it primarily inhabits grasslands, it can also be found in fynbos in the Western Cape and tends to frequent wetlands, where it preys on frogs.

When faced with danger, the Rinkhals will quickly retreat into a hole, but if cornered, it will defend itself by spreading its hood and spitting. Additionally, it may pretend to be dead by flipping over its body and hanging its mouth open.

The venom of the Rinkhals is predominantly cytotoxic, which may cause pain, swelling, and tissue damage. However, bites are exceedingly rare, and fatalities are almost unheard of. Treatment with polyvalent antivenom has been shown to be effective.

You can watch the video of the snake below:

Netizens found the snakes reaction to be hilarious

Billy Howard added:

"That’s gotta be the one from the drain pipe. He’s holding a grudge"

Willie Fan said:

"Bro low key didn’t want to get released back into the wild when he had it good at your home"

@AnMarie:

"Is that in Australia? That’s probably in Australia"

@Goku456 added:

"The snakes like nah were not done yet"

