A young Mzansi man had people laughing in a popular Facebook group for interior design

Facebook user Matiyela Malinga shared pics of his room, but the centrepiece was his shoe collection

People had no chill in the comments, letting out guy know that the shoes were unnecessary

Life is too short to take everything seriously. One man with a sense of humour showed off his shoe collection on an interior design group and had people laughing.

Facebook user Matiyela Malinga is all about that lush shoe life and he ain't afraid to flaunt it. Image: Facebook / Matiyela Malinga

Source: Facebook

Nowadays people are confident in owning who they are and expressing themselves through design. This man is a lover of shoes and isn'tisn't all that bad on the interior design front, either.

Mzansi man fancy flaunts shoe collection on Facebook

Facebook user Matiyela Malinga took to the popular group Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen � with a few snaps of his room. Our guy subtly threw in his shoe collection, claiming his bed ain't for sleeping, lol.

Take a look:

Briefly News got in contact with the man to find out what exactly he meant by "it's not a sleeping bed," and he quickly cleared it up, claiming it was all for a laugh.

“I was just saying just for fun nothing much. It (the design) was my idea though just to make my room to be clean and loveable.”

Mzansi people laugh at the man's random shoe-collecting pictures

This is an interior design group, hun, not a fashion blog. People got spicy in the comments, throwing comical shade at the man.

Read some of the funny comments:

MbaLie BaneLe Mailula said:

“Okay show us your sleeping bed kehh”

Cindy Ide said:

“Show off… we all have shoes, man”

Thando R Chigonah said:

“l have seen it all ”

Tshilidzi Dzwedzhi said:

“So the shoes sleep in the bed”

