A heart-warming video of a young white man exploring Zulu traditions has filled hearts with hope and pride

TikTok user @nqo605 shared the clip showing the guy in traditional Zulu attire, acting like a true Zulu warrior

The people of Mzansi filled the comment section with messages of hope for a racial stigma-free nation

Times are changing, and the people of Mzansi are uniting, one blended family, friend circle and social setting at a time. A video showing a young white man dressed in traditional Zulu attire, chanting and dancing, is proof that we are on the road to a truly united nation.

TikTok user @nqo605 shared an inspiring video of a young man in traditional Zulu attire, and it wowed many. Image: TikTok / @nqo605

Source: UGC

Even though South Africa has been a democracy for 30 years now, the heavy weight of racial segregation has weighed heavy. Seeing videos like this gives people hope.

TikTok user @nqo605 shared a heart-warming video of a young white man getting his Zulu warrior on. It is truly impressive to see the soul he put into it and how his brothers and sisters of colour cheered him on. If unity needed a video explanation, this would be it.

The people of Mzansi wipe tears of pride from their faces after watching the clip

This is the nation we have all been waiting for. One where race is nothing but a skin colour and that being African comes from your roots and flows freely through your veins. People loved seeing this and believe it is proof that we are beating racism, slowly but surely.

Take a look at some of the beautiful comments:

@user7488455825098 said:

“This is SA we fantasizing about, some of us are tired of fighting.”

@zizipho peleh said:

“This is my SA I want to see just love it”

@Nomfundo Duma143 said:

“What the!!! Wow I’m in for diversity . Amazing.”

@2752LG said:

“This is absolutely beautiful guys❤️”

