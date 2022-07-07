The people of Mzansi are tired of foreigners claiming that we live with wild animals and are unkind to them

A lady took to social media to raise funds for abused lions but worded her video in a way that got people annoyed

Mzansi peeps had zero chill and flooded the comment section with hilariously sarcastic comments about their pet lions

If there is one thing Mzansi peeps both love and hate, it is to hear a foreigner claim that we live among wild animals like George in the Jungle. One-woman man the mistake and got obliterated on social media.

South Africans obliterated a woman claiming the Mzansi peeps keep lions as pets and treat them badly. Image: TikTok / @iloveatiya

While there is no denying that animal cruelty against wild animals is an issue in South Africa, people do not take it lightly when our whole nation is accused of being a part of it as if it is the norm.

TikTok user @iloveatiya created a clip to try and help raise funds for abused wild animals in South Africa, and while she was only meaning well by her post, the way she worded things rubbed many the wrong way.

The people of Mzansi roast the lady like a piece of meat

Claiming that the people of South Africa, as a whole, treat lions inhumanly just did not cut it. People are tired of hearing this and took to the comment section with some sarcastic and salty comments. There was zero chill!

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Cathy said:

“As a South African I can confirm this. I have 3 lions. I taught them to roar in Afrikaans.”

@Lungelo Ndimande said:

“Even the lion in the picture is surprised ”

@Nombi said:

“Mine was named Brutus I had to rehome him because he ate the neighbours. I miss him”

@Bro said:

“Damn any one wanna set up a play date for our lions??”

Somizi Posts hilarious video with wild animals in the background, says it’s for his friends in Europe

In related news, Briefly News reported that Somizi was taking a break from city life. What better way to enjoy some quality time than to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy nature.

Renowned TV presenter Somizi Mhlongo has been posting pictures and videos of his adventurous getaway to the Leopard Hills Private Reserve. Although the bubbly media personality has refused to share who his mysterious travel buddy is, he is surely having a good time.

The Idols SA judge left his millions of fans and followers in stitches when he posted a hilarious video with wild animals. In the video, the star suggests that people in Africa live with wild animals. He captioned the video:

"Me sending a video to my American friend @quamain3 to show to his European friends and tell them that we live with the big five in our yards in Africa lol... REPORTING U LIVE."

