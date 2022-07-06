A video of a man presenting his woman with a Bentley, among other gifts, has left many questioning the lady’s intentions

Twitter user @misspee shared the boujee clip showing off the extravagant gift giving, wishing the woman was her

Seeing the clip left many thinking the lady is just on it for the money because she did not look pleased

From this video, it is clear to see that money cannot buy you love… but it can buy you a bae, LOL! A man went out of his way to spoil his woman with a boujee whip and the biggest bouquet of roses and cash that you’ve ever seen… but the good sis did not seem like she was too pleased with the wild gesture.

A video of a man presenting his lady with some boujee gifts has got tongues wagging. Image: Twitter / @misspee

Source: Twitter

When someone buys you a car, no matter what car it is, you should at least be a tad excited, no? This lady looked as if she was doing the man a favour, and it did not sit well with the people of SA.

Twitter user @misspee shared the video showing the ridiculously insane surprise, gushing over it. The woman in the clip smiled as if it was a casual snap, not like she had just been given a whole entire Bentley, a giant bouquet or red roses filled with R200 notes and a celeb-level paparazzi shoot. Kante, our stress levels!

The people of Mzansi had some words to say about this situation

The lack of excitement shown by the woman has many convinced that she is just in it for the money, honey. Shame, people felt sorry for the man and all the effort he put into this and did not even receive as much as a peck on the cheek.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Teboho_Sebata said:

“What a stupid question, why must it be in her name? That’s the car for the relationship, she leaves the relationship then she leaves the car. The guy is doing his best that his girl gets comfortable while they are in a relationship. Her own father can buy in her name.”

@LadyMay_K said:

“Nah I’m convinced now that chics date men solely for their money. Abuti wa de hips tse so? He’s thick.”

@Dolly_Matjila said:

“No hug or kiss from the lady? She looks embarrassed.”

@SiyaEkko said:

