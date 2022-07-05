A Durban family came home from shopping to an intruder that they were never expecting to see, a giant black mamba

They immediately called Nick Evans, and he swiftly came to the rescue and captured the black mamba with no harm done to anyone

Nick’s loyal fans took to the comment section to cheer him on, thanking him for another awesome rescue

KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans was pleased to have been called to capture yet another black mamba. A family arrived home after doing some shopping and noticed a long black thing lying in their lounge and was sure it wasn’t there when they left.

KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans caught a black mamba who was shivering from the winter cold. Image: Facebook / Nick Evans

Black mambas are everywhere in KZN, and Nick is just one of the many caring and courageous snake rescuers who help the people and snakes stay safe… just as he did for this fam and beast of a black mamba.

Nick took to his Facebook page to share how the family initially thought the snake was a belt, and then it started to slither. It was a surprisingly easy catch for Nick. The poor snake was feeling the winter cold and had little energy as a result.

“It looked quite a grumpy mamba, so I approached with extra caution. But it put up no resistance at all. I pinned it down with no hassle whatsoever. As I laid hands on it, I noticed it was freezing!”

The people of Mzansi thank Nick for the awesome catch and post

People just love seeing Nick’s stories as his narration is captivating, let alone the awesome snakes he captures. People took to the comment section in amazement.

Take a look at what some had to say:

Melissa Bryant McClain said:

“I live in the United States and love following your page but it blows my mind thinking about a place that has so many mambas!!! And a lot of them are caught inside homes. You do an amazing job though, so keep up the good work!”

Karen Moodley said:

“Oh my word, luckily she didn't get closer to pick it up. As usual you did an awesome job Nick.”

Donna Plonktenberg said:

“I love your stories and I love your kindness. Thank you for being so respectful to these misunderstood beings ❤”

Modikwe Rammopo said:

“The number of mambas being caught in Durban lately is concerning. Fortunately, they have good snake handlers like Nick.”

Snake rescuer Nick Evans got his demolition on to catch a deadly cobra who made its way into a prayer room

In related news, Briefly News reported that snake rescuer Nick Evans felt hella bad when he had to wreck a beautiful prayer room to capture a Mozambique spitting cobra. It was a well-worthy demo, though - that snake is deadly!

Having the passion and love for snakes that he does, Nick always tries to go the safest and best route for the snake; however, he does take the safety of others and their environment into account too.

Trying everything that he could to try and get the grumpy cobra out from the hole in the wall without having to bash into it, Nick ran out of options. Either they lived with the deadly snake or some construction had to take place… obviously, they went with option two, LOL.

