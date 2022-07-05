A confident kid had his bubble burst when an older person thrashed him at a FIFA challenge he was sure he’d win

Twitter user @lovethimna shared the hilarious and heart-breaking clip, feeling all the feels for the young man

Some felt the person should have just let the boy win, while others felt it was a valuable life lesson learnt

Shame, sometimes you just gotta let a kid win, right?! While a man took no shame in thrashing a young boy at FIFA, which led to him losing his PlayStation rights. The hilarious video sparked a small debate.

Some people feel that children should be protected from all that is evil, while others feel that the only way they will be prepared for the world is to know the struggles.

Twitter user @lovethimna saw the cute clip and just had to share it. In the beginning, the sweet boy makes it clear that he is going to smash this challenge. However, in the end, he lost a dismal 1 -10. Sis felt sorry for the young man, shame!

“This proper dusted me”

The real-world experience divides social media users after they stop laughing

While the clip was cute and a little funny, some thought the man should have just let the poor kid win. However, others felt it was a good lesson and that the boy will now think twice before making such rash deals. Shame. The poor child was devastated.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@lethabomX said:

“Idk they should’ve just let him win? ”

@hunchosnipes said:

“Trusted himself to the point where he even forfeited his PlayStation playing time, he got that dawg in him. can't help but to respect it TBH lmao.”

@osiristhe1 said:

“Nah! Kid needs to learn about life ”

@Boti_XKL said:

Mzansi father has people laughing over funeral service for son’s stuffed animal that got mauled by the dog

In similar news, Briefly News reported that being a parent will have you doing some strange things… like throwing a funeral for a stuffed animal. A local father tried his best to hold back his laughter as they bid farewell to his son’s beloved teddy that got mauled by the dog, but he just couldn’t.

Children get attached to the strangest things and parents go on wild goose chases to find them when lost. This poor boy wasn’t so lucky though as their dog ripped his beloved stuffed cow to shreds.

TikTok user @jasexvangoetes felt sorry for his son when he found his teddy was ripped by their pit bull. Taking a moment to send “cow” off so that his soul would rest in peace, the dedicated dad was dying from laughter inside.

