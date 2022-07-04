A young child made it clear to his father that he is behind on the times and that his school fees are worth the spend

TikTok user @innocentmashabain got corrected by his adorable son when saying the word leopard and admitted defeat

The cute video had many laughing hard at how children are evolving and how times are clearly changing

YouTube and TV are definitely giving children one up on their parents, LOL! A video of an adorable boy schooling his father on how to correctly say his favourite animal, a leopard, has gone viral.

TikTok user @innocentmashabain had his son correct the way he says leopard and it defeated him. Image: TikTok / @innocentmashabain

Gone are the days when children were seen and not heard. The youth are now teaching their parents the ways of the new world and some would honestly be stuck without their tech-savvy little ones' help.

TikTok user @innocentmashabain, and proud father, shared a video of his son showing him flames. In the clip, he asks his boy if his favourite animal is a leopard and his boy swiftly responds with “NO” as his father apparently did not say it correctly. Kante, these tiny humans are getting too clever!

“English and kids #englishteacher #english #kids #accentschallenge”

The people of Mzansi share their stories while having a good chuckle

Many parents stepped forward to admit that they too have been schooled by their children. Kids are the future and they are already a step ahead of us oldies even if we don’t want to admit it.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@Siye Mkhize said:

“When your school fees correct you”

@Amanda said:

“ “mmm, Leo-parrd” carries on with his business ”

@Patty Gumede said:

“ Your face says "I don't know anything anymore"

@Bev said:

“These kids will humble you”

