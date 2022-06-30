Local Besties Wow Mzansi With Their Glow Up From High School to Now in Video: “Both of You Look So Good”
- A video of two best friends showing how far back they go and where they are now has been doing the rounds online
- The clip was shared by TikTok user @aj_the_cactus and shows throwback photos leading up to the pair’s current images
- Social media users were wowed by their journey and just how good-looking the two besties are together
Two best friends wowed Mzansi with a video slideshow of their throwback and current images of themselves from high school until now.
The clip was shared by TikTok user @aj_the_cactus and shows several images of the African girl and the white boy having a great time together at different events in their younger years.
The video goes on to show them looking a lot more grown-up and looking absolutely stunning and all dressed up together.
While one would assume their story may have in a love-like fairytale, @aj_the_cactus confirmed that they are just good friends and that he has a girlfriend.
Social media users flooded the TikTok post with love and sweet messages:
Spade wrote:
"Boys, this is a lesson, get yourselves a girl best friend, don’t express your feels if you like her, it will take time, in the end, you'll be together."
gyu and san's gf ❤ said:
“Both of you look so good.”
thandwangyise commented:
“Two pretty best friends.”
Jadenthiart responded:
“THIS IS STUNNING.”
Goldrosejoy replied:
“Daymmmmmm y'all ate ❤️”
user3962085124783 said:
“Wow, main character energy ❤️”
Source: Briefly News