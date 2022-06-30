A video of two best friends showing how far back they go and where they are now has been doing the rounds online

The clip was shared by TikTok user @aj_the_cactus and shows throwback photos leading up to the pair’s current images

Social media users were wowed by their journey and just how good-looking the two besties are together

Two best friends wowed Mzansi with a video slideshow of their throwback and current images of themselves from high school until now.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @aj_the_cactus and shows several images of the African girl and the white boy having a great time together at different events in their younger years.

Mzansi peeps were amazed at the growth and glow up of two best friends. Image: @aj_the_cactus/TikTok

Source: UGC

The video goes on to show them looking a lot more grown-up and looking absolutely stunning and all dressed up together.

While one would assume their story may have in a love-like fairytale, @aj_the_cactus confirmed that they are just good friends and that he has a girlfriend.

Social media users flooded the TikTok post with love and sweet messages:

Spade wrote:

"Boys, this is a lesson, get yourselves a girl best friend, don’t express your feels if you like her, it will take time, in the end, you'll be together."

gyu and san's gf ❤ said:

“Both of you look so good.”

thandwangyise commented:

“Two pretty best friends.”

Jadenthiart responded:

“THIS IS STUNNING.”

Goldrosejoy replied:

“Daymmmmmm y'all ate ❤️”

user3962085124783 said:

“Wow, main character energy ❤️”

