Khutso Theledi decided to show off her Italian husband on her social media pages

The radio personality and her mysterious hubby went to watch the South Africa vs Italy clash, and it ended in tears for the opposing team

While some netizens sympathised with Khutso's husband on the massive loss, others commented on the couple's relationship

Khutso Theledi and her husband reacted to the Springboks' win against Italy. Images: khutsotheledi

Khutso Theledi and her husband have once again set social media on fire with their latest picture together.

Khutso Theledi flaunts her husband

Khutso Theledi is back to show off her adorable relationship with her Italian husband and give social media something to talk about.

The award-winning radio personality and her man recently watched the clash between the Springboks and the Italy national rugby union team, gli Azzurri, on 12 July 2025, where the Boks came out on top with a 45-0 victory.

Khutso Theledi and her husband watched the clash between South Africa and Italy. Image: khutsotheledi

Reacting to the score, Khutso, who was supporting the Springboks, comically said she and her husband, who stood with gli Azzurri, would not address results, and were a united front despite South Africa mopping the floor with the Italians:

"After the results, we have ZERO comments. Please respect our silence during this difficult time. Thank you!"

Here's what Mzansi said about Khutso Theledi's picture

Followers urged Khutso not to gloat about the Springboks' win and allow her man to heal from the massive loss:

South African disc jockey, Lulo Cafe, said:

"Please be nice to him this week; this hiding isn’t kind at all."

moalafimorakane suggested:

"Shame, our poor brother-in-law. Khutso, you must cook the whole of next week. We know you can't cook, he cooks, but he needs all the time to heal. Sending lots of love."

khomotjomlati laughed:

"I feel for him. Imagine going home in a car and you're both silent."

imokgatle added:

"Our poor brother-in-law. Again, we will keep him in our prayers during these difficult times."

Social media users' reactions to Khutso Theledi's latest picture with her husband were mixed. Image: khutsotheledi

Meanwhile, netizens on Twitter (X) claim Khutso's relationship is only transactional:

iamziyar said:

"She is weird, it's all about money. Zero love."

iamziyar wrote:

"For our sisters to be noticed by white guys, they have to be either rich or famous. A sister needs an elevator to be noticed, and our sisters know this, but they still lie to themselves and each other about the guy's true intentions."

Jikingqina added:

"All women will do anything for money. If chimpanzees had money, they wouldn’t mind them."

_MGLKD_ posted:

"The spousal support that is gonna hit her is still doing push-ups."

