Ntando Duma got married in a private ceremony to Una Rams in late 2024, and her fans on social media only got glimpses into their wedding

TV personality Ntando Duma and Una Rams were a hot topic wedding following the recent release of more details about their marriage ceremony

Online users were gushing over Ntando Duma and Una Rams' celebration of love with her beloved daughter Sbahle Mzizi

Ntando Duma tied the knot with Una Rams in a low-key wedding service. The couple only treated their supporters to a detailed look at their nuptials.

Ntando Duma's wedding to Una Rams looked stunning in more than 10 new photos.

Ntando Duma's marriage to Una Rams was celebrated by many people on social media. Netizens were raving about their official wedding photos.

Ntando Duma's pic marrying Una Rams

In a new post on Instagram by @_durbanculture... Reposted photos of Ntando Duma on the day she got married. The TV personality married rapper Una Rams in a lovely ceremony. Their white wedding was beautifully decorated, and the couple beamed from ear to ear on their special day.

Ntando also shares a daughter with Junior DeRocka, and the adorable tot, Bahle, was also at the wedding. See the photos of their union below:

Ntando Duma's initial wedding announcements

Briefly News reported that Ntando Duma let people know that she was off the market by flexing her diamond ring. The media personality confirmed the rumours that she was officially married when she shared a photo of her wedding ring, as well as changing her Instagram name.

Ntando and Una also had a cosy traditional wedding ceremony. Ntando described her husband as kind, loving, respectful and gracious. She said it has been the most peaceful relationship she's ever had. Online users raved about how much Ntando has been glowing since getting married.

SA applauds Ntando Duma

Online users congratulated Ntando on getting married once again. People shared their thoughts on her wedding's aesthetic. Read people's comments about Ntando Duma's wedding below:

Ntando Duma and her daughter with De Rocka.

bluestarkay said:

"Happy stepfather's day."

olwe_thebea wrote:

"So happy for her ke sana 😍🫶"

ndabenhle_ commented:

"Just forget about Una rams release any music 🫡"

@NdumoZindela added:

"So beautiful ❤️ 💍 🙏"

@1blackteacup wrote:

"Love to see a couple that didn’t have to hide, lie, or launder their way into a 'happy ending.' May y’all thrive. 🙏🏾❤️"

@OfficialPhiwah wrote:

"Bahle kodwa white wedding angithandi."

Ntando Duma shows off her wedding ring again

Briefly News previously reported that Mrs Rams is all about showing off her wedding ring. Ntando Duma was recently a trending topic on social media when she showed off her wedding ring with a gorgeous smile plastered all over her face.

Shaka Ilembe actress Ntando Duma is allegedly married to Unarine ‘Una Rams’ Rambani. The couple is reported to have tied the knot in a cosy, traditional ceremony surrounded by family and close friends.

Never mind the diamond ring on her finger; it was the actress's smile that caught people's eye. Fans raved about her beauty in the comments.

