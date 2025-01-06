South African TV personality Ntando Duma was all smiles in her recent photos, where she showed off her wedding ring

It is believed that Una Rams paid lobola for her, meaning they are a married couple, and she is not even hiding it

The star's glow caught many people's attention with some fans saying she looks happy and content in her relationship

Ntando Duma's wedding ring caught many people's attention. Image: @dumantando

Mrs Rams is all about showing off her wedding ring. Ntando Duma was recently a trending topic on social media when she showed off her wedding ring with a gorgeous smile plastered all over her face.

Ntando glows as she shows off wedding ring

Shaka Ilembe actress Ntando Duma is allegedly married to Unarine ‘Una Rams’ Rambani. The couple is reported to have tied the knot in a cosy, traditional ceremony surrounded by family and close friends.

Almost all of her Instagram content is focused on her husband or her marriage, as she always flaunts her wedding ring.

Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula showed a photo of Ntando Duma out and about.

Mzansi in awe over Ntando's glow

Never mind the diamond ring on her finger; it was the actress's smile that caught people's eye. This is how many people reacted:

@paballo_patsa pointed out:

"She looks so happy lately. She's glowing."

@Amaze_M expressed:

"I hope he treats her right, she seems like a wonderful person. So beautiful to see."

@melanina gushed and said:

"She looks happy."

@PreciousShange remarked:

"The baby mamas are up. He liked, it so he put a ring on it!"

@BaitsesengN exclaimed:

"Love this so much for her@"

@Ms_keeks_ gushed:

"Oh, she looks gorgeous."

@lurvDayimani joked and said:

"She's been showing all 42 teeth since Sana."

