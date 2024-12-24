Ntando Duma is reportedly married to Una Rams after fans speculated about their relationship

The couple tied the knot in a private traditional ceremony in Thohoyandou, Venda, with an invitation-only event

Ntando had previously hinted at her relationship's happiness, praising her partner for their peaceful and respectful communication

Congratulations are in order for actress and businesswoman Ntando Duma, who is allegedly off the market. Ntando reportedly got married to Urinane Rambani, popularly known as Una Rams.

Ntando Duma is closing down the year as a married woman. The news of Ntando and Una Rams' marriage comes after fans speculated that the two were dating. The star dropped hints about being married when she wore a T-shirt that suggested she was getting married.

According to ZiMoja, the lovely couple married at a private traditional ceremony. Sources who attended the lux event told the publication that the event was strictly by invitation. Ntando and Unarine's event took place in Thohoyandou, Venda. The invitation read:

"Join us as we celebrate a beautiful union in the heart of Venda, where tradition meets joy in a gathering of love and family."

Ntando Duma talks about her relationship

Although the actress never revealed who she was dating on her page, Ntando once left fans in their feels when she praised her man for being the best. Responding to Bontle Modiselle showing love for her husband Priddy Ugly, Ntando revealed that she was in a healthy relationship.

The actress has also been winning on the business front with her production work, recently getting recognition at the SAMAs.

Part of her post read:

"I'm literally in the most peaceful relationship with a partner who communicates everything with so much respect, kindness, love, and grace, and vice versa."

Ntando Duma hilariously promotes her sister's song

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African celebrity sisters Ntando Duma and Lady Amar had many netizens talking about their recent tweets.

Social media has been buzzing once again as the former Shaka iLembe actress Ntando Duma recently promoted her sister's new song in a hilarious way online.

