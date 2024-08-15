Ntando Duma’s Production Work Gains Recognition at the SAMAs: “Testament to the Power of Hard Work”
- Ntando Duma's production work gained recognition at the South African Music Awards (SAMA)
- The Hamba Juba music video was nominated for the SAMA Music Video of The Year 2024
- Ntando shared a lengthy, heartfelt post expressing her gratitude for her work being nominated at the SAMAs
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
South African media personality Ntando Duma had a huge career milestone to celebrate with her fans and followers on social media.
Ntando Duma's production work gets nominated for the SAMAs
The former Scandal actress Ntando Duma excitedly shared on her Instagram page that her production work was nominated for the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) this year.
Duma curated the Hamba Juba music video, nominated for the Music of The Year award at the SAMAs.
She wrote:
"What an incredible time to be a multifaceted queen, blessed with the opportunity to pour my heart and soul into a project that showcases my creativity and thoughts. Imagine your work being nominated for a SAMA award ? Haibo nina! HAMBA Juba, a music video that I produced and directed is nominated under “Music Video of the year” category at this years SAMA’s! God is sooo good!
"This journey (writing & directing) has been a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and believing in oneself. I’m deeply thankful for the chance to bring my ideas to life and share them with the world. @lady_amar1 & your team Thank you for entrusting me with this platform and for celebrating my creativity.
"Congratulations to YOU TOO for these BIG NOMINATIONS- ‘Record of the year’ and ‘Music video of the year’ award! NB: Your dreams hold the key to unlocking unimaginable possibilities - never doubt their potential to transform your life."
See the post below:
SAMAs provide clarity on funding for awards ceremony
Briefly News previously reported that the 29th Annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs) have clarified the funding for the upcoming awards ceremony in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
In a statement shared with Briefly News, the awards organisers refuted various media reports, stating that they received R28 million in funding from the provincial government.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za