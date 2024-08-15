Ntando Duma's production work gained recognition at the South African Music Awards (SAMA)

The Hamba Juba music video was nominated for the SAMA Music Video of The Year 2024

Ntando shared a lengthy, heartfelt post expressing her gratitude for her work being nominated at the SAMAs

South African media personality Ntando Duma had a huge career milestone to celebrate with her fans and followers on social media.

Ntando Duma's production work gets nominated for the SAMAs

The former Scandal actress Ntando Duma excitedly shared on her Instagram page that her production work was nominated for the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) this year.

Duma curated the Hamba Juba music video, nominated for the Music of The Year award at the SAMAs.

She wrote:

"What an incredible time to be a multifaceted queen, blessed with the opportunity to pour my heart and soul into a project that showcases my creativity and thoughts. Imagine your work being nominated for a SAMA award ? Haibo nina! HAMBA Juba, a music video that I produced and directed is nominated under “Music Video of the year” category at this years SAMA’s! God is sooo good!

"This journey (writing & directing) has been a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and believing in oneself. I’m deeply thankful for the chance to bring my ideas to life and share them with the world. @lady_amar1 & your team Thank you for entrusting me with this platform and for celebrating my creativity.

"Congratulations to YOU TOO for these BIG NOMINATIONS- ‘Record of the year’ and ‘Music video of the year’ award! NB: Your dreams hold the key to unlocking unimaginable possibilities - never doubt their potential to transform your life."

SAMAs provide clarity on funding for awards ceremony

Briefly News previously reported that the 29th Annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs) have clarified the funding for the upcoming awards ceremony in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the awards organisers refuted various media reports, stating that they received R28 million in funding from the provincial government.

