The SAMAs have provided some clarity on the funding for the upcoming 29th awards to be held in Durban

They claim that the aim is to inject about R350 million into the KwaZulu-Natal economy as well as attract over 4,000 tourists

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the organisers stated that the proposed investment was R20 million and stated that the R28 million was fabricated

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

SAMAs organisers are aiming to inject millions into the KZN economy in the three years that they will host the ceremony in the province. Image: @thesamas

Source: Instagram

The 29th Annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs) have provided some clarity on the funding for the upcoming awards ceremony to be held in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

SAMAs reject R28 million claim made on social media posts

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the awards organisers refuted various media reports which stated that they received funding of R28 million from the provincial government.

The organisers stated that the proposed investment was R20 million, and they rejected the R28 million, alleging that the figures were fabricated.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

"We reject the figure of R28 million as just a political manufactured fabrication. We can confirm that around R20 million was suggested as part of a 3 year partnership. And procurement processes are underway in line with Public Finance Management Act."

Plans to inject millions into the KZN economy

In the statement, they further stated that the aim is to inject about R350 million into the KwaZulu-Natal economy as well as attract over 4, 000 tourists.

During the nominee announcement ceremony, the organisation announced that Durban will be home to the SAMAs for three years, commencing in 2023. Over the last few years, the awards ceremony used to take place in Sun City in the North West.

"SAMAs to inject more than R350 million into the KZN economy with more than 4000 visitors sampling the warmth and smiles of the people of the province."

AKA bags most nominations at the SAMAs

In a previous report from Briefly News, the slain rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes has bagged more nominations at the 29th SAMAs. He has a total of six nods, and fellow rapper K.O has five.

Mass Country, AKA's posthumous album, scored the rapper those six nominations, Some of the nominations include; Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Engineered Album, and a few others.

The rapper has also been getting his flowers from various international awards, making the Megacy proud.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News