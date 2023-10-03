AKA has received six posthumous nominations for the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs)

Following close behind is Sete hitmaker, with five nominations and competing with Mega in some categories

The announcement that was made in Soweto revealed that hip-hop music has dominated the 2023 nominations list

K.O and AKA have dominated the 2023 #SAMA29 nominations with five and six nods, respectively. Images: @akaworldwide, @mrcashtime

Hip-hop heads in Mzansi celebrate the announcement of the 29th annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs) as AKA and K.O were leading the pack at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani on Tuesday, 3 October.

AKA scoops 6 nominations for the #SAMA29

Slain rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes has bagged six nominations for his posthumous album, Mass Country, released a few days after his brutal death in Durban.

According to TshisaLive, he is nominated for the following:

Male Artist of the Year

Album of the Year

Best Engineered Album

Best Collaboration (for the single Lemons [ Lemonade ] featuring Nasty C)

] featuring Nasty C) Best Collaboration (for the single Company featuring Kiddominant)

featuring Kiddominant) Best Produced Music Video (for Lemons [Lemonade]) featuring Nasty C

K.O nominated for 5 awards at #SAMA29

Meanwhile, former Teargas rapper also had a successful year when his hit song Sete featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie made history for hitting Platinum status by reaching over 100 million streams across all platforms.

He was nominated for the following on his SR3 album:

Male Artist of the Year

Album of the Year

Best Collaboration

Best Produced Music Video

Remix of the Year for Sete, featuring Young Stunna, Oxlade and Diamond Platnumz.

SA hip-hop heads reactions to the #SAMA29 nominations

Expressing their joy, this is what lovers of the genre said about the picks:

@ThabaneKay responded to Bhova's nomination:

"And he is taking it obviously."

@Mogosi4

"Ayi no we Need 'Mass Country' Headquarters asap, Up North where the AKA's (Awards) look like furniture."

@BraSmoove was certain:

"AKA is posthumously leaving #SAMA29 with some awards, like it or not."

@vic_mkhwanazi was hopeful:

"K.O. We want to see this KING on the stage next year collecting his AWARDS #SAMA29 it’s non-negotiable this time around. #SETE #SR3

@LieutenantThato reminded:

"AKA always showed K.O respect, 'Sete' will forever be great."

