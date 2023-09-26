Hip Hop Artist of the Year award holder Nadia Nakai has fired shots at South African club DJs for being "biased"

She put a few DJs on full blast on her Instagram stories, accusing them of playing the same old songs and preferring other genres over hers

Hip-Hop heads gathered around to give the Naaa Meaan hitmaker a nod, echoing her sentiments

Nadia Nakai has named and shamed some South African DJs for having song favourites at clubs. Images: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Multi-award winner Nadia Nakai is trending again in a short space of time for putting some people on blast. She has now named and shamed some DJs for not playing her songs in clubs.

Nadia Nakai fires shots at club DJ's song selections

Taking her complaints to her Instagram stories, Bragga had a mini rant in screenshots captured and reposted by @illythehost on Twitter, now known as X app, and captioned:

"South African Hip Hop Djs, @NadiaNakai_ is calling y'all out. I hope you are listening and ready to play new music We're tired of 'all I do is win' ."

Check out Nadia's rants in the screenshots below:

Tweeps agree with Nadia Nakai's opinions on SA club DJs

Social media users echoed the 2023 host and recipient of the Afrimma Award for Best Southern Female Artist sentiments, about clubs gatekeeping music:

@BadMilk_za observed:

"She ain't cap tho. Hip-hop sets are so dry and predictable it's as if they don't know any music that came out after 2017. I'm referring to established djs that is."

@illythehost added:

"I always find older DJs as gatekeepers hey lol but that's my opinion."

@MafikaMokhele said:

"I love how she name-dropped them."

@Sabsda1 weighed in:

"She has every right to be frustrated but maybe she shouldn’t have made this fight about her..."

@MxuStru commented:

"I can’t wait till this topic is also towards Soul Session DJs … Yeerrr sies."

@richy_wrld agreed:

"She didn’t lie though, you never hear latest hip hop joints on their sets."

@SamkeloS___ said:

"Said something similar the other day, njalo it’s them and that song."

@hloniscott noticed:

"She's right, there's a lot great hip hop jams that drop every week, your Nasty C, Tshego even AKA just to name a few but nah they still holding on."

@Oh_itz_goOmz explained:

"Problem is that most of these Dj’s don’t even know how to properly play a Hip Hop set, so I understand why they would play DJ Khalid and them."

@WakaOwamiwas shocked:

"All I do is win? 2023?? Yoh."

