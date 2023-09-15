Rapper Nadia Nakai dragged King Price Insurance for their poor service

The Naaa meaan hitmaker posted a rant on social media where she said the insurance company has had her car for a year

Netizens agreed with Nadia and shared their own opinions of how bad King Price really is

Yoh, rapper Nadia Nakai found herself at the centre of controversy recently. The More Drugs hitmaker was spitting fire after an insurance company did her dirty.

Nadia Nakai drags her car insurance company

Ziyakhala as Nadia Nakai dragged her insurance company on social media recently.

The Naaa Meaan hitmaker was fuming after King Price failed to provide her with the quality customer service they claimed to give. The rapper went on Twitter to address her frustrations regarding the insurance company.

The girlfriend of the late AKA expressed that after countless calls and emails she sent, King Price decided to only respond to her issue after she dragged them on social media.

The fuming Nadia posted on her Twitter timeline, dishing out her frustrations regarding her unresolved matter. She said:

"I must DM you!!! What about all the calls and emails I hate sent to you!!!!! And Nu wagon!!! Now I must DM!!!!! So you only respond when it’s on socials!!!!! Are you kidding me! It took you less than a minute to respond here!!! But you’ve had my car for a year!!!! F*ck you!"

Nadia has had her car insured with the company for nearly a year.

See the tweet below:

Netizens react to Nadia's insurance tweet

Shortly after the Young, Famous and African cast member shared her tweet blasting the insurance company, many social media users came forward and voiced out their own opinions regarding Nadia's issue:

@Misah_Mdiza responded:

"Whole year, rhaaa."

@Pmcafrica wrote:

"Bathong...a whole year @KingPriceIns."

@CarWootah wrote:

"@KingPriceIns please delete my number and stop calling me. You make your clients suffer."

@Khathini1496 responded:

"Cancel your claim, cancel your policy and request for all the premiums you've paid since the commencement of the policy. According to TCF principles, they'll honour your request."

@Royal_DeeThe1st said:

"@KingPriceIns, that time you’ve been calling me kanti you're making your clients suffer. Yoh hai suka."

@Thabelomaanda replied:

"Leave them immediately after this! A year is too long to wait! It shows you are very patient. For me I could never wait that long I also had to drag out surance on Twitter, I got help with an hour. They really fear social media."

Nadia Nakai teases new album drop this year

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai teased that she'll drop new music this year. Nadia was supposed to take over the Mzansi's music space with her assassinated boyfriend, AKA before he was shot in Florida Road in Durban.

The lovers worked on a song called Dangerous, released as part of Supa Mega's posthumous album Mass Country. AKA worked on Mass Country before he died on 10 February and hoped the album would be successful nationwide.

