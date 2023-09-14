Model and TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe announced the arrival of her second bundle of joy

The mother of two shared a picture of a profile of her baby in a luxury Maybach

Netizens reacted to her post on social media with congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Ayanda Thabethe flaunted her new born baby on social media. Image: @ayandathabethe

Source: Instagram

Baby fever has been making the rounds, with Ayanda Thabethe being the latest mother in the mommy club. She beamed with joy as she welcomed a new member to her pack.

Ayanda gave birth to a boy

The model has topped the trending list on social media recently. Ayanda Thabethe announced the arrival of her second-born child online.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Andile Ncube's ex-wife shared a snapshot on social media flaunting her new bundle of joy. The picture was of Ayanda gushing over her baby in a luxury Maybach.

Ayanda gave birth to her son on Sunday, 9 September 2023.

She captioned the pic:

"If you think my hands are full, you should take a look at my heart. Praise be to Jesus Christ / 09.09.23."

See the post here:

Ayanda looked so flawless in her new mom look, which captivated many of her followers.

Netizens reacted positively to the pic of her newborn

Shortly after the model posted the picture of her and her bundle of joy, Netizens went crazy as they flooded her comment section with congratulatory and heartfelt messages:

boity shared:

"So so beautiful!!!! God is so good! Congratulations mommy!!! "

thuliphongolo responded:

"Oh mama! Congratulations!"

lornamaseko replied:

"Congratulations Aya"

mateboho_marayi said:

"Our Virgo baby, born just a day after mine and the day before my daughter. Ur in for so love, care and loads of affection Mommy."

precioustheplanner wrote:

"Awwww, what a blessing. Congratulations, Ayanda & P, Can’t wait to meet our little snowflake."

zuraidajardine responded:

"Congratulations Beautiful."

Musa Khawula claims Ayanda is expecting her second child

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Blogger Musa Khawula claimed that model Ayanda Thabethe is expecting her second child.

On his popular The Pope Of Pop Culture channel, the entertainment blogger and YouTuber claimed Peter Matsimbe is on the run, and Mzansi is unimpressed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News