Musa Khawula has claimed that media personality Ayanda Thabethe is pregnant

This would mean Ayanda is pregnant with baby number two after she welcomed her first baby in April 2022

What shook Mzansi was the claim that her first baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe, is the father of her speculated second baby

Musa Khawula alleges that Ayanda Thabethe is pregnant with Baby Number, and Peter Matsimbe is the father. Image: @ayandathabethe

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Thabethe is allegedly expecting her second baby with Peter Matsimbe, claims Musa Khawula.

The entertainment blogger claimed Peter Matsimbe is on the run, and Mzansi is unimpressed.

Musa makes a bold claim, saying Ayanda is pregnant again

If Musa's report is anything to go by, this would make Ayanda pregnant with baby number two.

@MusaThePope said:

"Ayanda Thabethe is said to be pregnant with on-the-run Peter Matsimbe's second child."

Netizens are in disbelief

@Limpooi17 said:

"Dumb dumber dumbest this one."

@tseepati said:

"If it’s true she really dumb for this."

@tlotlo_math said:

"It will end in tears for Ayanda Thabethe coz she doesn't know the Matsimbe family are using her. Peter Matsimbe is not abo Quinton Jones, Mandla Mthembu or Nzuzo Njilo."

@1blackteacup said:

"That was speculated three months ago."

@GoodieM3 said:

"I saw her showing off a married man that she's beauty without brains."

Ayanda Thabethe owes her success to her son

The doting mother gave birth to her first child in April 2022.

