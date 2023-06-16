Ayanda Ncwane's spiritual calling has been criticised after videos of her praying in tongues circulated on social media

The Pope of Pop Culture host Musa Khawula dropped the clips on his Twitter account, and many people dragged Ayanda

Christian South Africans said Ayanda's behaviour was against bible verses and seemed like a money-making scheme

Ayanda Ncwane has fully embraced her Christian beliefs, but not everyone is convinced by her calling.

Mzansi has called Ayanda Ncwane's spiritual calling fake. Image: @ayandancwane

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, The Pope of Pop Culture host Musa Khawula shared two videos of Ayanda praying in tongues. The former Real Housewives of Durban star praised God and asked for guidance as she sang a song with the lyrics "I cannot do it alone".

The clips Khawula shared are from Ayanda's YouTube channel, which she has dedicated as a platform to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Mzansi unconvinced by Ayanda Ncwane's emotional prayer

Peeps are never shy to voice their unwavering opinions, even on sensitive topics like religion. Ayanda's videos failed to convince most netizens that her spiritual calling is real.

Ncwane was accused of trying to profit off Christianity as some claimed a church opening would follow her videos. Other Christians brought out bible scriptures condemning Ayanda's behaviour.

@arghmahn_ said:

"Sfiso Ncwane left us with a character here. What is this? Lmfao."

@sirboring_26 shared:

"I smell a warehouse church hustle taking place here."

@Bhiyonse posted:

"She doesn’t seem ok. May she find inner peace."

@BBhubhesi replied:

"So, this church business is lucrative cause almost everyone wants a church."

@MatthewsMahlubi commented:

"People abuse this speaking in tongues thing. In the Bible, they spoke in tongues because they were in deep prayer and overwhelmed by the Holy Spirit and couldn't hear themselves. These days everyone just begins by "ha be be be shanta Shanta a be be be""

Ayanda Ncwane claims she died and came back to life again

The South African reports that fans were shocked when Ayanda revealed that her absence on social media was because she was sick.

Apparently, Ncwane's health started deteriorating when she visited another country and was admitted to hospital on 19 April. She claimed she died during her hospital stay but rose again because God was trying to show her something bigger: to serve him fully.

Ayanda detailed her near-death experience in a YouTube video, leaving fans with many burning questions.

Source: Briefly News