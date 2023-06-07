Ayanda Ncwane has launched her new YouTube channel titled The Light Has Come after a short hiatus on social media

In the first episode, the music executive spoke about the near-death experience she had, which opened her eyes to her purpose in life

Ncwane won the Best Female TV Star of 2022 award at the Global African Awards for the amazing work she does in local entertainment

Ayanda Ncwane spoke about her near-death experience on her new YouTube channel ‘The Light Has Come'. Image: @ayandancwane

Music executive and CEO of Ncwane Communications, Ayanda Ncwane, took an eight-week social media hiatus and returned with a YouTube channel.

The award-winning media personality was on The Real Housewives Of Durban, where she only lasted for one season.

Ayanda Ncwane has started a YouTube channel called The Light Has Come

Announcing her new project, Ayanda Ncwane said she wants to open up on her journey with her supporters.

"Greetings, my beloved ones. It’s been a minute. Allow me to take you along with me on this new journey of my life. Herewith is the teaser of the full video that is on my new YouTube channel, link in bio."

On the first episode of the YouTube channel, Ayanda spoke about her near-death experience and why she felt the need to start a channel.

She said she saw herself looking at her body and knew she had to return to the land of the living.

Watch a snippet from her new video:

Ayanda's supporters approve of the latest video, share encouraging words

Her supporters have shared some wisdom encouraging her to continue fulfilling her purpose.

@keneilwemarwane said:

"There's a certain void that comes with not fulfilling an assignment of God, not a new car, not money, not qualification etc, nothing until you surrender. Grace to you, woman of God, what a testimony!"

@zindoni said:

"God is raising an army in the entertainment industry. As much as satan is trying to destroy the South African entertainment industry, BUT THE SPIRIT OF GOD RAISING A STANDARD!"

@phuphogumedek said:

"I'm so proud of you. I’ve always seen God through you, and I can't wait to further experience his goodness through your journey."

@nhlanhla_mafu said:

"Absolutely beautiful mama, blessings upon blessings."

@mrozawangempela shared:

"Ohhhh my sister “Come back to Life” we thank God for His Mercy and the Love He has for us."

@busasizwe_theled said:

"We thank God for your obedience and the courage to take the first step to fulfilling your purpose. I speak peace upon your life, may you be blessed as God aligns you with His perfect plan. I believe you, I believe God is able and may your life be a testament to His greatness. In the mighty name of Jesus, Chris, Amen."

@awomansworth84 said:

"Amen. It’s not about me. I’m just a beneficiary and a steward of God’s blessings and goodness over my life. Glory to God."

@mumsy_dladla said:

"End time revival has begun, I praise God for you, Sis Ayanda."

@madlamz shared:

"I just came from Youtube now .A remnant Has been raised! I felt goosebumps as I was listening and Siyambonga uThixo for complete Healing mentally, physically and emotionally!!"

@hlenganep said:

"Yes you’re called my sister, it’s not a joke at all. Welcome to this glorious call of our Father and Master. That encounter is real, ask us we know. You’re called for real. May He carry you through. The fields are ripe, and few are the reapers, therefore pray to the Lord of the field to send the reapers. More grace! We are glad that another soldier of Christ is joining us. We love you and, moreover will pray for you."

The real reason Ayanda Ncwane left The Real Housewives of Durban

According to The Citizen, Ayanda Ncwane left The Real Housewives of Durban because she did not want to be known as a housewife.

She was married to the late Sfiso Ncwane.

She reckons she built her brand and has come this far to be labelled a housewife.

Ayanda Ncwane owes over R2 million in taxes

In previous Briefly News, Ayanda Ncwane reportedly owes SARS over R2 million in taxes.

Ncwane, who took over Sfiso's company, apparently ignored all the letters and communication she received.

