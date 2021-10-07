A few months ago, Ayanda Ncwane announced that she would not be returning for the second season of the Real Housewives of Durban

Ayanda recently spoke up about her exit from the reality show, leaving no room for doubt about her reasons for leaving

The widow said that she has put in too much work on her brand to have her name being reduced to nothing but a housewife

Just two months ago Ayanda made it official that season two of the Real Housewives of Durban would be continuing without her. At the time, the reason for her exit was that Ncwane felt the show did not respect the legacy of her late husband, Sfiso Ncwane.

Now Ayanda has now expressed that she left because she feels is so much bigger than the show.

Daily Sun reports that Ayanda exited the show because she believes has worked far too hard to get herself where she is just to have her success accredited to RHOD. Leading her to decide that the show was not the right place for her to be.

According to ZALebs, Ayanda added an extra salty comment about the magnitude of the show, following an incident that occurred with a publication. Ncwane said:

“I recently saw a headline that only associated me with the Real Housewives of Durban, and I got annoyed because I have worked so hard building a brand of being a music executive. So for me to be associated with something so small whereas I have worked so hard did not sit well with me."

Ayanda Ncwane blasted by outraged viewers, Accused of tribalism

Briefly News reported viewers of The Real Housewives of Durban have slammed Ayanda Ncwane for what they believe to be tribalism after recent comments she made.

Ncwane was talking to fellow cast member Nonkanyiso Conco about another ‘housewife’ named Kgomotso. Speaking in isiZulu, Ncwane said that Kgomotso was not a black person and was a Tswana instead.

Although this is a fairly normal way for Zulu-speaking people to refer to tribes outside their own, many felt that there was tribalism involved and called her out.

@Yolanda85463020 tweeted:

"#RHODurban this will not be tolerated in the Republic. This is pure blatant tribalism and unacceptable!The fact that Ayanda said Kgomotso is not a person because she's not Zulu is unacceptable and we demand accountability from your show and Ayanda must apologize for thew remarks."

Check out some of the reactions:

@sineh_msibi said:

“I understand why some people are upset and offended but please understand that “umuntu’ can be reference for ‘umZulu’. Ayanda was trying to highlight that she’s not Zulu but she’s Tswana. We phrase it like that in our culture. Not tribalism.”

@unqobisozwe said:

“Tribalism has also been a blatant transgression this season, which if you are from KZN is not surprising. They need to do better.”

