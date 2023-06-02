A local woman uploaded a TikTok clip bragging about her material success in her 20s

The video has gained viral success on her account with millions of views and climbing

Though she doesn't disclose it herself, her workplace branding reveals she's in the medical field

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Miranda Shingai's boisterous five-second TikTok video of her new house, new crib and a new job has garnered her well over two million views! Image: @mirandashingai

Source: TikTok

In an inspirational display of success and women empowerment, a woman in her mid-20s has gone viral on TikTok with a five-second video clip. She flexes her material possessions while simultaneously praising God.

The video is standing at a staggering 2.8 million views, 1.6k+ comments and close to half a million likes.

Miranda Shingai, who, judging by her second most popular video - Apparently, Max left his drink here - is the mother of a little boy.

How does she afford the new car and house she's flashing on TikTok?

A curious follower asks

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@Sophie✌️

"Wow! How did you do it? What‘s your job?"

@PrudyM rudely responds:

"How is that your business?"

Interestingly, Miranda doesn't answer the question herself, probably because she already did.

If you look very closely as she walks into the building entrance of her "new job", the auto sliding doors have the words School of Chemistry and School of Pharmacy printed on them, hinting she's a pharmacist.

If you look even closer at her reflection on these glass doors, you can see she is wearing what could likely be a lab coat.

Watch the TikTok video:

TikTok congratulates Miranda on her hattrick victory

It's all love in Miranda's comment section, as almost everyone is congratulating her flamboyant lifestyle.

@taboka mlalazi says Miranda is starting a trend:

"Nanso itrend manje."

Miranda responds by saying its all about the black girls:

"Thank youuu, gotta do it to inspire the next black girls."

@B. seems like she read the Law of Attraction book, The Secret:

"Manifest."

Miranda says she is manifesting:

"Yeppp! And God even outdid the mood board."

@Leeeeeemeeeeelooonnnnnneeeeeee loves seeing black women win:

"Successful black women, we love to see it."

@Sasha says:

"The best video I’ve watched since I downloaded this app. Manifesting this for myself too."

Miranda prays God aligns her with her desires:

"Aww thank you so much hun, praying that God aligns your desires with your beautiful and perfect plan for your life! "

@Cinnamon wants to be like her when she grows up:

"My problem is I want to be in my 20s making a video like this."

This is where Miranda reveals her age:

"I’m 25 but my circumstances defo aren’t usual! Don’t rush yourself."

Another woman flexes new whip, new crib, new house on TikTok

In a similar success story, Briefly News reported how another South African woman flexed her new car, crib and job.

Lebohang received praises such as "ladies are winning" when she boasted about her new Hyundai, apartment and teaching job.

She inspired people to overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News